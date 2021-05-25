GWAR Launch Limited Edition Bud of Gods Delta-8 Vape Cartridges

Alright, you bohabs, GWAR heard you. All that delicious Bud of Gods CBD bringing a little too much peace to your inner Scumdog? Well, we’ve got the product for you, as GWAR’s launching their new limited edition Delta-8 THC vape cartridges.

Derived from the beloved Blue Dream strain, the Delta-8 in these cartridges is guaranteed to bring the glorious chaos of your favorite intergalactic warlords right to your very soul. Think of Delta-8 THC like the more universally legal cousin cannabinoid of the more common Delta-9. It packs a lower psychoactive potency than that more standard THC, delivering a smoother ride to outer space. What’s more, since it’s a derivative of the unflowered hemp plant (CBD), it’s totally legal under the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Now, GWAR has captured this otherworldly elixir in these limited edition, 510-compatible vape cartridges. Housed in an exclusive custom, childproof pop-top box, each glass C/CELL cartridge holds 900mg of Bud of Gods Delta-8. Previously only available in the sold out Bud of Gods collector’s box, these vape cartridges are now for sale in individual packages at BudofGods.com while supplies last.

You can also pick up the Bud of Gods Delta-8 gummies, CBD flower and pre-roll, limited edition T-shirts, and more, all available at BudofGods.com. Note that CBD and Delta-8 products are only available for shipping within the US, while all merch and apparel can be shipped to Canada as well.

To learn more about Delta-8 THC, head here.