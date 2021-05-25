Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

GWAR Launch Limited Edition Bud of Gods Delta-8 Vape Cartridges

Available only while supplies last, these 510 compatible C/CELL cartridges come in a custom pop-top box

GWAR bud of Gods delta-8 vape cartridge limited editions
GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” Delta-8 Vape Cartridge
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 24, 2021 | 10:35pm ET

Alright, you bohabs, GWAR heard you. All that delicious Bud of Gods CBD bringing a little too much peace to your inner Scumdog? Well, we’ve got the product for you, as GWAR’s launching their new limited edition Delta-8 THC vape cartridges.

Derived from the beloved Blue Dream strain, the Delta-8 in these cartridges is guaranteed to bring the glorious chaos of your favorite intergalactic warlords right to your very soul. Think of Delta-8 THC like the more universally legal cousin cannabinoid of the more common Delta-9. It packs a lower psychoactive potency than that more standard THC, delivering a smoother ride to outer space. What’s more, since it’s a derivative of the unflowered hemp plant (CBD), it’s totally legal under the 2018 US Farm Bill.

Now, GWAR has captured this otherworldly elixir in these limited edition, 510-compatible vape cartridges. Housed in an exclusive custom, childproof pop-top box, each glass C/CELL cartridge holds 900mg of Bud of Gods Delta-8. Previously only available in the sold out Bud of Gods collector’s box, these vape cartridges are now for sale in individual packages at BudofGods.com while supplies last.

Related Video

You can also pick up the Bud of Gods Delta-8 gummies, CBD flower and pre-roll, limited edition T-shirts, and more, all available at BudofGods.com. Note that CBD and Delta-8 products are only available for shipping within the US, while all merch and apparel can be shipped to Canada as well.

To learn more about Delta-8 THC, head here.

Latest Stories

Suspect208 new singer new song

Suspect208 (Band Featuring Sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo) Break Up

May 24, 2021

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

May 24, 2021

Alter Bridge Partner with Z2 Comics for Tour of Horrors Graphic Novel

May 24, 2021

Megadeth fire David Ellefson

Megadeth Part Ways with Bassist David Ellefson: "Working Together [Is] Impossible Moving Forward"

May 24, 2021

 

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

Saliva Josey Scott son Cody dies

Founding Saliva Singer Josey Scott's 29-Year-Old Son Dies from COVID-19

May 24, 2021

Rammstein 2022 Tour

Rammstein Reschedule First-Ever North American Stadium Tour for 2022

May 24, 2021

Ultra Vomit Perform for President Macron

Extreme Metal Band Ultra Vomit Perform for French President Emmanuel Macron: Watch

May 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR Launch Limited Edition Bud of Gods Delta-8 Vape Cartridges

Menu Shop Search Sale