GWAR Unleash Acoustic EP The Disc With No Name: Stream

Interplanetary shock metallers GWAR have released The Disc With No Name, a new four-song acoustic EP. The band’s Ragnarök Rye signature whiskey is also in stores today (May 28th) and a new Delta-8 vape cartridge was recently added to GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” CBD line.

GWAR might be known for their blood-soaked thrash metal shows, but secretly, the band touts a gift for softer balladry. Who knew that tracks like “F**k This Place” and “Gonna Kill You” could be rendered so touchingly? As stated in the press release, the band worked tirelessly during the “GWARantine” to make the acoustic versions worthy of our “puny pathetic human ears.”

“When Sleazy P. Martini suggested we do something ‘unplugged’ I was confused,” commented Blóthar the Berserker. “It took me forever to get it plugged in the first place. Turns out he wanted us to record a few GWAR tunes, stripped down to chords, harmony and emotion. Now that I understand what’s going on, I’m thrilled with the project. I was finally able to release my inner Joni Mitchell. I swallowed her years ago, and she’s been living in my belly ever since.”

Coinciding with the EP, the band’s signature Ragnarök Rye hits liquor store shelves today. For a supremely chilled Disc with No Name listening experience, you can pair the whiskey with the new Delta-8 vape cartridge available in GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” CBD store, which also features gummies, hemp flower, and other CBD-related products.

The new consumable merch and acoustic EP top-off a majorly productive “GWARantine.” The band hosted a comedic livestream events, played a drive-in concert, and even dabbled in political commentary. Thankfully GWAR will finally return to the stage, their rightful domain, at Riot Fest on September 18th and at the Welcome to Rockville festival on November 13th.

Stream The Disc With No Name below. Purchase the EP via GWAR’s website or Amazon.