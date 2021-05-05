Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

GWAR to Release Signature Ragnarök Rye Whiskey Provided They Don’t Drink It All Themselves

The intergalactic rockers teamed with Catoctin Creek Distilling Company for the new rye whiskey

GWAR to Release Ragnarök Rye Whiskey
GWAR Ragnarök Rye, courtesy of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 12:21pm ET

GWAR are set to release their new signature whiskey, Ragnarök Rye. A batch of 200 cases will be available on May 28th via Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.

As the story goes, the distillers partnered with the interplanetary barbarians back in February, when Ragnarök Rye was supposed to come out. But the band, notorious for their alcoholic intake, apparently drank all of its own whiskey.

“We knew working on this whisky with the legendary shock rock band GWAR would be troublesome, but we didn’t realize it would be this troublesome,” said Catoctin Creek founder and general manager Scott Harris in a press release. “Usually, we have the production process under control, but this time the band members drank everything we distilled, and then demanded we create bottle toppers using rare metal ore sourced from the fillings of trolls. Who knew trolls have such great dental plans?”

Related Video

“I knew our original schedule was shot,” he continued. “I mean, it’s really cool to have rare metal in our bottle design, but it was hard rounding up all those trolls.”

Indeed, each bottle comes with a cast-metal collectable bottle topper featuring five members of GWAR: Blóthar the Berserker, Balsac the Jaws of Death, Jizmak da Gusha, Beefcake the Mighty, and Pustulus Maximus.

“If whisky is liquid sunshine, this rye is a scorching alien sun,” commented Blóthar.

bud of gods gwar delta 8 thc cbd collector's box feature
 Editor's Pick
GWAR Launch “Bud of Gods” Delta-8 Gummies, Collector’s Box for 4/20

The 92-proof rye whiskey was aged in charred new white oak, then sugar maple and cherrywood. During a recent virtual tasting with GWAR, whiskey and spirits connoisseur Fred Minnick called Ragnarök Rye “very good” and a “great addition to the rye whiskey scene.”

The new whiskey is the perfect compliment to GWAR’s new CBD line, Bud of Gods, available here in a partnership with Consequence. Recently, Delta-8 gummies and a collector’s box were added to the line, which already included premium CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls, along with an assortment of accessories and apparel.

An initial 200 cases of Ragnarök Rye (92 proof/46% ABV) will be available via Catoctin Creek’s national distributors beginning May 28th, with “more on the way soon.” For more information, visit Catoctin Creek’s website. In the meantime, watch the band’s latest Bud of Gods CBD promo video below.

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

Marilyn Manson Ashley Morgan Smithline

Ashley Morgan Smithline Accuses Marilyn Manson of Horrific Abuse: "I Survived a Monster"

May 5, 2021

Puddle of Mudd Paul Phillips lawsuit

Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Files Lawsuit Claiming Hospital Treatment Left Him with Brain Damage

May 4, 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

 

Descendents new album classic lineup

Descendents Announce New Album Featuring Early Lineup, Unveil "Baby Doncha Know": Stream

May 4, 2021

Limp Bizkit Broadway Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" Reimagined as a Broadway Show Tune Is a Sight to Behold: Watch

May 4, 2021

The Bamboozle

The Bamboozle Festival to Return in 2023 Following 11-Year Absence

May 4, 2021

NOFX drop off Punk Rock Bowling

NOFX Drop Off 2021 Punk Rock Bowling Fest Following "Hate Messages and Threats" Stemming from Vegas Controversy

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR to Release Signature Ragnarök Rye Whiskey Provided They Don't Drink It All Themselves

Menu Shop Search Help