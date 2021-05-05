GWAR are set to release their new signature whiskey, Ragnarök Rye. A batch of 200 cases will be available on May 28th via Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.

As the story goes, the distillers partnered with the interplanetary barbarians back in February, when Ragnarök Rye was supposed to come out. But the band, notorious for their alcoholic intake, apparently drank all of its own whiskey.

“We knew working on this whisky with the legendary shock rock band GWAR would be troublesome, but we didn’t realize it would be this troublesome,” said Catoctin Creek founder and general manager Scott Harris in a press release. “Usually, we have the production process under control, but this time the band members drank everything we distilled, and then demanded we create bottle toppers using rare metal ore sourced from the fillings of trolls. Who knew trolls have such great dental plans?”

“I knew our original schedule was shot,” he continued. “I mean, it’s really cool to have rare metal in our bottle design, but it was hard rounding up all those trolls.”

Indeed, each bottle comes with a cast-metal collectable bottle topper featuring five members of GWAR: Blóthar the Berserker, Balsac the Jaws of Death, Jizmak da Gusha, Beefcake the Mighty, and Pustulus Maximus.

“If whisky is liquid sunshine, this rye is a scorching alien sun,” commented Blóthar.

The 92-proof rye whiskey was aged in charred new white oak, then sugar maple and cherrywood. During a recent virtual tasting with GWAR, whiskey and spirits connoisseur Fred Minnick called Ragnarök Rye “very good” and a “great addition to the rye whiskey scene.”

The new whiskey is the perfect compliment to GWAR’s new CBD line, Bud of Gods, available here in a partnership with Consequence. Recently, Delta-8 gummies and a collector’s box were added to the line, which already included premium CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls, along with an assortment of accessories and apparel.

An initial 200 cases of Ragnarök Rye (92 proof/46% ABV) will be available via Catoctin Creek’s national distributors beginning May 28th, with “more on the way soon.” For more information, visit Catoctin Creek’s website. In the meantime, watch the band’s latest Bud of Gods CBD promo video below.