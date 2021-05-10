Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Went “Off the Rails” During Quarantine with Quinoa Whiskey, Carbs

Actor and health guru Gwyneth Paltrow has said she “went totally off the rails” during quarantine, which she defined as both “drinking seven nights a week” as well as “making pasta and eating bread” (via The Mirror).

The Iron Man star’s drink of choice is her own invention, based on a whiskey sour and made with a quinoa liquor. “I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow,” she said, “which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours. And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

To be clear, she says she was “not, like, black-out” drunk, but she did feel some deleterious effects on her health, and her consumption brought back the urge to have a cigarette. “I miss it,” she said of smoking. As to why she placed carb consumption on the same level as alcohol over-indulgence, there’s no telling, but the actor has been a questionable source for health news for years.

Paltrow is the founder of Goop, a $250 million wellness empire that has been criticized for banking those millions at the expense of wellness. In 2018, the company was fined $145,000 for making claims about the medical effectiveness of putting jade eggs inside one’s vagina — a practice that may be actively harmful. Her attacks on carbs may be equally based in pseudoscience. To be clear, while a low-carb diet may be effective at maintaining a healthy weight, a recent meta study found that low-fat diets work equally as well.

Earlier this year, she unveiled a new candle that “smells like my vagina,” although the rollout was spoiled when one of them exploded in a woman’s living room.