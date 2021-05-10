Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Went “Off the Rails” During Quarantine with Quinoa Whiskey, Carbs

"I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread"

gwyneth paltrow alcohol carbs whiskey quinoa fell off the rails
Gwyneth Paltrow, image via Instagram
May 10, 2021 | 6:14pm ET

Actor and health guru Gwyneth Paltrow has said she “went totally off the rails” during quarantine, which she defined as both “drinking seven nights a week” as well as “making pasta and eating bread” (via The Mirror).

The Iron Man star’s drink of choice is her own invention, based on a whiskey sour and made with a quinoa liquor. “I love whiskey and I make this fantastic drink called the Buster Paltrow,” she said, “which I named after my grandfather who loved whiskey sours. And it’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice. It’s just heaven. I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

To be clear, she says she was “not, like, black-out” drunk, but she did feel some deleterious effects on her health, and her consumption brought back the urge to have a cigarette. “I miss it,” she said of smoking. As to why she placed carb consumption on the same level as alcohol over-indulgence, there’s no telling, but the actor has been a questionable source for health news for years.

Paltrow is the founder of Goop, a $250 million wellness empire that has been criticized for banking those millions at the expense of wellness. In 2018, the company was fined $145,000 for making claims about the medical effectiveness of putting jade eggs inside one’s vagina — a practice that may be actively harmful. Her attacks on carbs may be equally based in pseudoscience. To be clear, while a low-carb diet may be effective at maintaining a healthy weight, a recent meta study found that low-fat diets work equally as well.

