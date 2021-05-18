Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Bomb Pussy? Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Exploding Vagina Candle

A Texas man is suing for $5 million

gwyneth paltrow exploding vagina candles lawsuit sued this smells like my vagina
Gwyneth Paltrow, photo courtesy of Goop
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 18, 2021 | 1:44pm ET

Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina candles keep exploding. In January, shortly after her company Goop unveiled “This Smells Like My Vagina”, a UK woman reported that the new flammable product had ignited in her living room. Now, via TMZ, a Texas man is alleging another fiery eruption, and has filed a lawsuit against Goop for $5 million in damages.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Colby Watson claims to have purchased the candle in January and lit it for the first time in February. After burning for “an estimated three hours or less,” the vagina candle became consumed in flames, shooting off fiery debris like some kind of bomb or gun (a revulva?).

As Goop will no doubt point out, their product comes with a “limited warning” not to burn it for longer than two hours. But Watson, who has provided pictures of the charred remains, is calling that warning insufficient while claiming that the candle is “inherently dangerous.”

Related Video

In response, Goop has issued a statement describing the suit as “frivolous.” The company told Page Six“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell.”

Kid Rock bar man with colostomy bag
 Editor's Pick
A Literal Shitshow Took Place at Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Thanks to Man Wielding a Colostomy Bag

This is not the first legal problem for Goop, whose dual commitments to pseudoscience and predatory capitalism have previously drawn the ire of regulators. In 2018, the company was fined $145,000 for selling jade eggs designed to be placed inside one’s vagina — a practice that may be actively harmful.

Despite these controversies, Goop remains a powerful force in the aspirational wellness industry. And to her credit, founder Paltrow has been open about her mental health struggles, even if the ways they manifest aren’t always relatable. Earlier this month, she said she’d gone “off the rails” during quarantine, which she defined as “drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread.”

Latest Stories

dear evan hansen trailer movie musical ben platt

No One Is Alone in Trailer for Dear Evan Hansen Theatrical Adaptation: Watch

May 18, 2021

Charles Grodin Midnight Run

R.I.P. Charles Grodin, Star of Heartbreak Kid and Midnight Run Dead at 86

May 18, 2021

A Quiet Place Part II Review

A Quiet Place Part II Has More Tension, But a Bit Less Heart: Review

May 18, 2021

john boyega attack the block 2 joe cornish sequel moses

John Boyega Returning for Attack the Block 2

May 17, 2021

 

gi joe origins snake eyes movie trailer preview watch henry golding

Henry Golding Becomes a Ninja Warrior in First Trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins: Watch

May 17, 2021

bruce willis john travolta paradise city star cast praya lundberg chuck russell

Bruce Willis and John Travolta to Co-star for First Time Since Pulp Fiction in Paradise City

May 16, 2021

Bjork Northman

Robert Eggers' Björk-Starring Viking Revenge Epic The Northman to Be Released in 2022

May 16, 2021

enola holmes sequel millie bobby brown henry cavill netflix sherlock holmes

Enola Holmes to Go Back on the Case in New Sequel Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

May 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bomb Pussy? Gwyneth Paltrow Sued Over Exploding Vagina Candle

Menu Shop Search Help