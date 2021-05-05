Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

HBO Max Shares First Look at Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, and Emma D'Arcy featured in a trio of stills released by HBO

hbo max game of thrones house of the dragon first look images rhys ifans olivia cooke
Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans in House of the Dragon (HBO Max)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 12:02pm ET

Barely a week after beginning production on the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, HBO Max has already shared a first look at the highly anticipated series.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire and Blood and set 300 years before the main GoT series, House of the Dragon will tell the story about the history of the Targaryen house. As you can tell from the shock-white wigs in the pictures below, Emma D’Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, a dragonrider of pure Valyrian blood. Matt Smith plays her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen, a dragonrider himself and heir to the throne of King Viserys.

Also revealed in the stills are Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her father, Otto Hightower. The Hightowers are great political loyalists, with Otto serving as the Hand of the King and Olivia a valued member of the ruler’s inner circle.

Related Video

Finally, there’s Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake.” Lord of House Velaryon, Corlys has built a powerful navy and riches beyond even those of the Lannisters.

Check out all the House of the Dragon first-look images, as well as full character descriptions, below.

House of the Dragon is targeting a 2022 debut on HBO Max. Co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, the pilot’s script comes from Condal and Sara Lee Hess. Game of Thrones veteran Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot and several other episodes, serving as co-showrunner alongside Condal. Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, and Geeta V. Patel are also onboard to direct, while Yaitanes will co-executive produce along with Martin, Condal, Sapochnik, Hess, Vince Gerardis, and David Hancock.

Ned Stark (HBO)
 Editor's Pick
Game of Thrones Broadway Play is in the Works

There are plenty of other Game of Thrones projects in development, as well. The prequel adaptation of Tales of Dunk and Egg has been in the works for some time, and three additional spinoffs were announced in March. Two of the prequels have the working titles of 9 Voyages and 10,000 Ships, while the third is set in the Flea Bottom slum called King’s Landing, where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born. Theres also rumors of an animated series in the works.

hbo max game of thrones prequel house of the dragon first look emma d'arcy matt smith rhaenyra targaryen daemon

Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith in House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

steve toussaint Lord Corlys Velaryon the sea snake hbo max game of thrones prequel house of the dragon first look

Steve Toussaint in House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

game of thrones hbo max house of the dragon first look
Emma D’Arcy as “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen”: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Matt Smith as “Prince Daemon Targaryen”: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as “Lord Corlys Velaryon” (“The Sea Snake”): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower”: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower”: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Latest Stories

Marina Pussy Riot Purge the Poison remix stream new song music Maria and the Diamonds (courtesy of Marina) and Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)

Marina and Pussy Riot Join Forces for "Purge the Poison" Remix: Stream

May 5, 2021

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

death cab for cutie new album live at the showbox

Death Cab for Cutie Detail New Album Live at the Showbox

May 5, 2021

toledo new song david stream alternate sunday funday b-side listen

Toledo Unveil New Song "David": Stream

May 5, 2021

 

loki new premiere date teaser trailer watch disney+ marvel

Marvel Pushes Up Loki Premiere Date and Shares New Teaser Trailer: Watch

May 5, 2021

Kid Rock bar man with colostomy bag

A Literal Shitshow Took Place at Kid Rock's Nashville Bar Thanks to Man Wielding a Colostomy Bag

May 5, 2021

Broadway reopen date reopening September full capacity opening Broadway Theater, photo via Unsplash

Broadway to Reopen in September at Full Capacity

May 5, 2021

mf doom czarface new album super what

New MF DOOM and Czarface Album Super What? Coming This Friday

May 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

HBO Max Shares First Look at Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon

Menu Shop Search Help