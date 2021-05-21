Menu
Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake

Director Chad Stahelski is tagged with remaking the 1986 cult classic

Henry Cavill, photo by Yanshan Zhang
May 21, 2021 | 5:12pm ET

Looks like the long-awaited Highlander remake has found one of its leading men. That’s right, Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to star in the Chad Stahelski-helmed film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The remake of the 1986 cult classic has been in development since 2016, when Stahelski (best known for helming the first three John Wick titles) originally signed on to direct the film for Lionsgate. At the time, he told THR he’d “been a huge fan of the original property since I saw it in high school.”

“Such great themes of immortality, love, and identity are all wrapped up in such colorful mythology,” the filmmaker explained about what drew him to the project. “I can’t think of a better property that gives the opportunity to create interesting characters, mythic themes and action set pieces.”

Currently, it’s unclear which role Cavill would portray in the reboot, but the original fantasy adventure was led by Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal warriors at odds with one another in a quest for power. Merely a minor success at the time of its release, the movie eventually spawned an entire franchise — including four live-action sequels, a 2007 animated film, three television series, and a universe of books comics, video games, and more.

Earlier this year, Cavill starred as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobbie Brown in the Netflix hit Enola Holmes, as well as Superman in Zach Snyder’s much-hyped Justice League director’s cut on HBO Max. Up next, he’s set to reprise the role of Holmes role in a just-announced Enola Holmes sequel, and recently expressed an interest in someday playing James Bond.

Consequence
Henry Cavill to Star in Highlander Remake

