Hocus Pocus 2: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Returning for Disney+ Sequel

The Sanderson Sisters return Fall 2020

Hocus Pocus sequel coming to Disney+
Hocus Pocus (Disney)
May 20, 2021 | 12:50pm ET

The  Sanderson Sisters are back: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are returning for a sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. The film will premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Coming nearly 30 years after the original, Hocus Pocus 2 will see the Sanderson Sisters returning to modern-day Salem after being accidentally summoned by a trio of young women, according to a logline provided by Disney.

Midler will reprise her role as Winifred Sanderson, while Parker and Najimy return as Sarah and Mary, respectively.

Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) will direct the sequel. Adam Shankman (Hairspray, The Wedding Planner), whose name was previously attached to the project as a director, is remaining on board as an executive producer alongside Lynn Harris (The Shallows).

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” said Fletcher in a statement. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

