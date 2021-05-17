In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Black Veil Brides

In This Moment have announced rescheduled 2021 dates for their headlining “In-Between Tour”, an extensive outing that makes up for lost time with shows booked throughout the U.S. from September to November. Black Veil Brides will provide direct support, with DED and Raven Black also on the bill.
The 45-date tour will kick off September 17th at Centennial Mall in Lincoln, Nebraska, and run through a November 21st stop at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.
“We are elated and excited for the upcoming ‘The In-Between Tour’ with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black,” In This Moment said in a collective statement. “This tour has been a long time coming and we’ve all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can’t wait to see all of you. Let’s make some memories we’ll never forget.”
In This Moment are touring in support of their latest album, 2020’s Mother. Meanwhile, Black Veil Brides are set to release their latest studio set, The Phantom Tomorrow, on June 4th.
The tour announcement comes a couple days before the release of the new track “Meet Me in the Fire” featuring In This Moment’s Maria Brink and Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack. The song, which will arrive this Wednesday (May 19th), is from the recently announced Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.
Tickets for the fall tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 21st), with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (May 18th). If shows sell out, tickets will be available here.
In This Moment Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black:
09/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall
09/18 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque
09/19 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
09/24 – Lubbock, TX @ Lone Star Ampitheater
09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Theatre
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/05 – Salt Lake City, UY @ The Complex
10/07 – Casper, WV @ Casper Events Center
10/08 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
10/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre
10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre
10/20 – St. Louis, MO. @ The Factory @ The District
10/22 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live
10/26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Expo
10/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
10/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express LIve
10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
11/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/05 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
11/06 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre
11/07 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
11/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
11/13 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s
11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music
11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National
11/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
11/19 – Tampa, FA @ Hard Rock Casino
11/20 – Lake Buena Vista, CA @ House of Blues
11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle