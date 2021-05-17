In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Black Veil Brides

In This Moment have announced rescheduled 2021 dates for their headlining “In-Between Tour”, an extensive outing that makes up for lost time with shows booked throughout the U.S. from September to November. Black Veil Brides will provide direct support, with DED and Raven Black also on the bill.

The 45-date tour will kick off September 17th at Centennial Mall in Lincoln, Nebraska, and run through a November 21st stop at The Tabernacle in Atlanta.

“We are elated and excited for the upcoming ‘The In-Between Tour’ with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black,” In This Moment said in a collective statement. “This tour has been a long time coming and we’ve all been so patient and through so much. As a result, it will be one of the most exciting and exhilarating tours of our life. We can’t wait to see all of you. Let’s make some memories we’ll never forget.”

In This Moment are touring in support of their latest album, 2020’s Mother. Meanwhile, Black Veil Brides are set to release their latest studio set, The Phantom Tomorrow, on June 4th.

The tour announcement comes a couple days before the release of the new track “Meet Me in the Fire” featuring In This Moment’s Maria Brink and Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack. The song, which will arrive this Wednesday (May 19th), is from the recently announced Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack.

Tickets for the fall tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 21st), with a pre-sale beginning Tuesday (May 18th). If shows sell out, tickets will be available here.

In This Moment Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black:

09/17 – Lincoln, NE @ Centennial Mall

09/18 – Springfield, MO @ Shrine Mosque

09/19 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

09/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/24 – Lubbock, TX @ Lone Star Ampitheater

09/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

09/27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Theatre

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/02 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UY @ The Complex

10/07 – Casper, WV @ Casper Events Center

10/08 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

10/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

10/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

10/20 – St. Louis, MO. @ The Factory @ The District

10/22 – Hammond, IN @ Horseshoe Hammond

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth Live

10/26 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Expo

10/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/29 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

10/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express LIve

10/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

11/03 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/05 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

11/06 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre

11/07 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

11/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

11/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/12 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

11/13 – Cherokee, NC @ Harrah’s

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music

11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

11/17 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

11/19 – Tampa, FA @ Hard Rock Casino

11/20 – Lake Buena Vista, CA @ House of Blues

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle