Iron Maiden Announce New Hellcat India Pale Lager Craft Beer

Iron Maiden have added to their family of craft beer with the new Hellcat India Pale Lager, arriving this fall.

The 6% ABV beer is a new collaboration with BrewDog, which states that the lager is where “hops and malts collide.” Sporting a hazy gold appearance and a citrus-forward flavor with a malty backbone, the beer touts a complex taste and a strong potency — just like the music of Iron Maiden.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the US,” said Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

Related Video

Added BrewDog CEO and co-founder James Watt: “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish — an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Hellcat joins Iron Maiden’s Trooper series of beers, a collaboration between Dickinson and Robinsons Brewery. Trooper launched in 2013 and has sold over 25 million pints worldwide, becoming one of the most visible metal beers on the market.

Maiden’s original brew also helped spark the trend of heavy metal bands collaborating with breweries for signature craft libations. Most recently, groups such as Deftones, Motörhead, and Pantera have gotten their own beers. Other bands like GWAR have opted for signature rye whiskey and CBD.

Hellcat will be available at select distributors and retailers across the US starting fall 2021. See a video teaser via BrewDog’s Instagram page below, and get more information at the beer maker’s website.