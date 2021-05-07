Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Isaiah Rashad Announces New Album The House Is Burning, Shares “Lay Wit Ya”: Stream

The highly anticipated follow-up to The Sun's Tirade

isaiah rashad the house is burning new album song lay wit me duke deuce
Isaiah Rashad, image via Twitter/@isaiahrashad
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 7, 2021 | 12:00am ET

One of the most hotly anticipated releases in hip-hop history is just around the corner, as Isaiah Rashad has finally announced his new album The House Is Burning. It’s slated for a June release, and Zay is offering an early taste with the new single “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce.

Rashad’s legend owes a little to his 2014 debut Cilvia Demo and a lot to his 2016 magnum opus The Sun’s TiradeFive years ago he seemed poised on the cusp of superstardom, but instead of following in the footsteps of his TDE label-mate Kendrick Lamar, he disappeared. Call him the Prodigal Sun.

As he explained in a new interview with The Fader, he lost himself in drugs and alcohol. “I was doing whatever I could to escape,” he said. “I admittedly liked the feeling of being numb. Everything that ain’t good for me. Being out in L.A. without anything anchoring me down fucked me up. You can float off out here. You can get lost in this bitch.”

Related Video

What once was lost has now been found. Newly sober, or at least the closest approximation that California has to offer (he smokes weed), Rashad found a new freedom in working with Kenny Beats, who he called his “rap coach.”

“There was always something in the way that he veiled his metaphors and the way he brought you into this non-TDE story that had TDE depth,” Beats said. “He’s very intelligent and feels things in a really empathetic way, yet it’s car-ready and so quintessentially Southern. His music feels familiar and nostalgic, yet I can’t point to anything I know that sounds like it.”

Beats produced two tracks on The House Is Burning, which is one of the few details known about the project at the time of this writing. Zay also shared the central metaphor behind the album. “God’s not going to save you,” he said. “I mean, he can. Because I believe in God. But God alone is not going to save you. The world’s on fire. The water is polluted, there’s so much CO2 pouring into the ozone. But when you take it to a micro level…when your house is on fire, are you going to go into that bitch to get the personal possessions, or are you just going to trust in yourself and in God that you’re going to be able to bounce back?”

logo hip hop 1 Isaiah Rashad Announces New Album The House Is Burning, Shares Lay Wit Ya: Stream
 Editor's Pick
The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time

Rashad is bouncing back in a big way with “Lay Wit Ya”, his comeback single featuring Memphis rapper Duke Deuce. The track is a windows down, volume up banger, aided by a sample of Three 6 Mafia’s “Ridin’ N’ Da Chevy”. Here, Rashad leads with his flow, luxuriating in irresistible rhythmic ideas. He raps, “Big wheel got that motherfucker skatin’ hard/ Chill pill got me high but cannot lay with ya/ Last year, you was my bitch, now you my baby girl,” and he does this with such a delicious slur that “hard”, “ya”, and “girl” all rhyme. Check out “Lay Wit Ya” below.

Last year, Isaiah Rashad released his first new song in four years, “Why Worry”.

Latest Stories

MF Doom Czarface Super What stream new album music Czarface and MF DOOM in "Bomb Thrown" video

MF DOOM and Czarface's New Album Super What? Receives Posthumous Release: Stream

May 7, 2021

j. cole new song interlude stream

J. Cole Unveils New Song "i n t e r l u d e": Stream

May 7, 2021

P!nk All I Know So Far

P!NK Shares New Single "All I Know So Far": Stream

May 7, 2021

coldplay new song video higher power watch

Coldplay Share New Single "Higher Power" and Alien-Powered Video: Stream

May 6, 2021

 

jeff rosenstock mike park bruce lee band blt new song single listen stream

Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock's Bruce Lee Band Share New Song "BLT": Stream

May 6, 2021

frank turner new song the gathering jason isbell dom howard 2021 tour

Frank Turner Teams with Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard for New Song "The Gathering": Stream

May 6, 2021

Miles Davis

One of Miles Davis' Final Performances Gets Live Album Treatment

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Isaiah Rashad Announces New Album The House Is Burning, Shares "Lay Wit Ya": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help