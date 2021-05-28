Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream

Latest installment of The Cave freestyle series

Isaiah Rashad Kenny Beats new cave freestyle stream
Kenny Beats and Isaiah Rashad, photo via Instagram/@isaiahrashad
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 28, 2021 | 3:51pm ET

After teasing something up his sleeve on Wednesday, Isaiah Rashad has finally brought fan theories to an end by linking up with producer extraordinaire Kenny Beats for the latest installment of The Cave freestyle series. Check out the track below.

Per tradition, Kenny made a beat from scratch at the artist’s request. “Let’s do some indie mixed with some hip-hop mixed with a whole bunch of bass,” said Rashad. “I’ma see if I can make a flip.”

Despite Kenny’s initial complaints, he cooked up a laidback beat to the rapper’s liking which he then gave a dirtier feel with a Southern hip-hop sample. Rashad entered the booth with some introspective rhymes reflecting upon his past drug addiction. “Lost control off the coke, back to broke/ Lookin’ like damaged shit,” he remembered.

Related Video

Earlier this month, Rashad hailed Kenny Beats as his “rap coach” for the way he was able to inspire fresh ideas in him. By the sound of it, Beats feels similarly about the rapper. “There was always something in the way that he veiled his metaphors and the way he brought you into this non-TDE story that had TDE depth,” said Beats. “He’s very intelligent and feels things in a really empathetic way, yet it’s car-ready and so quintessentially Southern. His music feels familiar and nostalgic, yet I can’t point to anything I know that sounds like it.”

logo hip hop 1 Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream
 Editor's Pick
The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time

Rashad’s upcoming album, The House Is Burning, is due out next month. With the minimal banger “Lay Wit Ya” and his 2020 comeback single “Why Worry”, it sure looks like Rashad is lined up for one of the most hyped rap returns of the year. Considering his last record, 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade, was not only a magnum opus but a career changer for Rashad, it’s no wonder fans are eager to decipher every detail possible about The House Is Burning.

What we do know about The House Is Burning is that it will be quite a dark hip-hop album. In an interview, Rashad said the central metaphor behind the LP is that god is not going to save you. “I mean, he can. Because I believe in God. But God alone is not going to save you,” explained the rapper. “The world’s on fire. The water is polluted, there’s so much CO2 pouring into the ozone. But when you take it to a micro level…when your house is on fire, are you going to go into that bitch to get the personal possessions, or are you just going to trust in yourself and in God that you’re going to be able to bounce back?” Guess fans will have to listen closely to find out.

Latest Stories

bruce lee band divisions in the heartland ep new album stream jeff rosenstock mike park

Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock's Bruce Lee Band Unveil New Divisions in the Heartland EP: Stream

May 28, 2021

GWAR Release Disc with No Name Unplugged EP

GWAR Unleash Acoustic EP The Disc With No Name: Stream

May 28, 2021

Sparks - So We May Start

Sparks Unveil New Song "So May We Start" with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard: Stream

May 28, 2021

kaley rutledge tough enough new song tough enough stream origins

Kaley Rutledge Announces Debut Album Tender Heart, Shares Origins of "Tough Enough": Stream

May 28, 2021

 

81355 this time i'll be of use debut album stream

81355 Premiere Debut Album This Time I'll Be of Use: Stream

May 28, 2021

bachelor jay som melina duterte palehound ellen kempner debut album doomin' sun

Bachelor Unleash Debut Album Doomin' Sun: Stream

May 28, 2021

dmx exodus new posthumous album stream

DMX's New Posthumous Album Exodus Released: Stream

May 28, 2021

J Balvin Maria Becerra collaborate new song stream Qué Más Pues?

J Balvin Teams with YouTuber María Becerra on New Single "Qué Más Pues?": Stream

May 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Isaiah Rashad Teams Up with Kenny Beats for New Freestyle: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale