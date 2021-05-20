Izzy Heltai Reveals Origins of New Single “Beauty Queen”: Stream

Origins is a recurring new music feature that gives artists the platform to explain what influenced their latest single. Today, Izzy Heltai shows us his “Beauty Queen”.

Nothing was quite the same over the last year. “Alone time” took on an entirely more perpetual meaning; “work from home” just turned into “work”; “love” became some distant feeling we vaguely recalled but couldn’t remember how to spark up again. Everything was heightened in the solitude of social distancing, and even the most basic interaction of meeting someone, liking them, and striking up a relationship became something for which we were starved.

For Massachusetts indie folk artist Izzy Heltai, that hunger led to a reversion to teenaged melodrama. As Heltai puts it,

“Pandemic romance is nuts, or at least the way I experienced one was. Intense, dramatic, and unsustainable. All exacerbated by the fact that I was scared I would never meet anyone again due to how hard it is to date or literally just make a new friend right now. Without the distractions of pre-pandemic life, it was pretty easy for me to spiral into obsession, and I probably put up with a lot more shit than I would have normally. But hey, at least I got this song out of it.”

That song is his latest single, “Beauty Queen”. Sparkling with longing and a summery beat, the track feels like it holds all the brightness of fresh romance. But this flirtation is more one-sided than the pretty music may imply, as Heltai sings, “She plays me like a tambourine/ And I don’t think she means/ To be that mean.”

Check out the “Beauty Queen” below via its accompanying music video, followed by the Origins of the song. The track comes from Izzy Heltai’s forthcoming EP, Day Plan (5 Songs Written 4 the End of the World), out July 23rd.

Block Chords and Rim Hits:

The essence of this song is in the percussion and the block chords on the piano. As we were building this song in the studio we quickly realized that the best thing would be to construct it around a strong rhythm.

I wrote “Beauty Queen” during a particularly obsessive stint with rim hit tones. It’s a percussive element that has the potential to be so pure, so cutting and powerful, and yet so simple. The simplicity of the piano part was directly inspired by this. Keeping the main instrumental so simple and rhythmic allowed us to create a structure that was integrally so strong it allowed us to throw a whole bunch of wacky shit on top of it to round out the vibe.

Feeling Like You’re 16 Again:

Intense, dramatic, and generally unhealthy. That’s how I would describe my teenage self, especially when it came to romance. In the romantic situation referenced in “Beauty Queen”, I was chasing a feeling I hadn’t experienced since I was sixteen. That rush you feel, that attraction and intensity. The crazy highs and lows. You think it’s love but really it’s just an unsustainable mess.

Kindness:

I like to give people the benefit of the doubt. I wasn’t being treated that kindly in this particular situation, but people make mistakes. I don’t assume anyone wants to intentionally treat someone badly. So this lady and I are cool now, it’s all good. Pretty awkward this song came out, though.

A Summer Vibe (The all Important Flanger):

I hope you noticed the guitar flanger. It’s weirdly important to me.

When my producer introduced the idea of using a flanger on the guitar part, we knew we’d found the summer jam of the record.

AUX Percussion:

Like I mentioned before, this song is all about the rhythm.

When we go into the studio to start recording, it’s usually after I’ve built a demo on my own, programming some crazy midi, layered, drum beats that my drummer always tells me aren’t possible to replicate in real life. “Beauty Queen” was no exception. Our solution was recording auxiliary percussion parts, the most important of which was a wooden frog guiro and two plastic cups I got at Walmart for 50 cents.