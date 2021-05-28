Menu
J Balvin Teams with YouTuber María Becerra on New Single “Qué Más Pues?”: Stream

Later song from reggaeton star's forthcoming album features a rising talent

J. Balvin and María Becerra, photo courtesy of artists
J. Balvin and María Becerra, photo courtesy of artists
May 27, 2021 | 10:14pm ET

If you’re trying to break big in music, a good shortcut is collaborating on a track with an established talent. In the world of Urbano and reggaeton, you don’t get much bigger than J Balvin, so get ready to know María Becerra’s name. The YouTuber-turned-300 Entertainment-signee has joined Balvin on the new single “Qué Más Pues?”

To be fair, Becerra’s star was already swiftly on the rise, so this collaboration is really just the latest stop on her ascent. The 21-year-old became a popular influencer with her comedy, music, and vlog postings on YouTube, eventually self-releasing her debut EP, 222, in 2019. She signed with 300 a few months later, and dropped her label debut, the Animal, Pt. 1 EP, back in February. That effort’s singles have already racked up over 57 million views on YouTube, so come to think of it, maybe J Balvin is riding her clout.

Either way, “Qué Más Pues?” is a sure-fire summer jam. Tight snares keep the track clicking over the steamy bass and wistful keys while Balvin and Becerra wrestle with a romance destroyed by the former’s big headedness. “No es personal, pa’ novio no has nacido,” Becerra sings. “Me tuviste mucho tiempo, fuiste distraído
Y ahora, ¿qué más pues? Me he ido.” Roughly translated, that’s “It’s not personal, you weren’t born to be a boyfriend/ You had me for a long time, you were distracted/ And now what? I’m gone.”

Related Video

As was teased over the weekend, “Qué Más Pues?” comes with a video that finds Balvin and Becerra hashing out their failed romance amidst shipping containers on a New York City shipyard. Check it out below.

“Qué Más Pues?” is the latest single from J Balvin’s forthcoming, yet-untitled album, a follow-up to last year’s Colores. Previously released tracks include “Ma G”“Tu Veneno”, “Otra Noche Sin Ti”, and his birthday jam “7 De Mayo”.

