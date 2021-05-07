Menu
J Balvin Celebrates His Birthday with New Song “7 De Mayo”: Stream

Reggaetón superstar reflects upon his journey to success

J Balvin in “7 De Mayo” video
May 7, 2021 | 10:59am ET

Colombian superstar J Balvin is celebrating his 36th birthday today, and he’s released a new song titled “7 De Mayo” to mark the occasion. Produced by his frequent collaborator Tainy, the introspective track is the latest preview of the reggaetón singer’s upcoming album.

Over a moody, atmospheric beat, Balvin spits passionate rhymes reflecting on his journey to success. “1985, 7 de mayo/ Un barrio en medio de Medallo salió este gallo,” he raps, while alluding to his date of birth and hometown. “Con el sudor en la frente/ En las manos callos.

Toward the end of the track, Balvin reminisces about his come-up from singing in the barbershop to being presented with the Global Icon Award at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro by one of his biggest inspirations, Daddy Yankee. “Quién diría que el muchacho cantando en la barbería,” he spits. “El que la esquina mantenía/ Como Los Cangris se vestía/ Y yo supe soñar/ Yankee fue el que me entregó el premio de ícono mundial.”

To accompany the track, Balvin shared a music video featuring memories of growing up in Medellín and a clip of him being presented with the aforementioned Global Icon Award. Watch it below.

“7 De Mayo” is the fourth single from his as-of-yet untitled album, following “Ma G”, “Tu Veneno”, and “Otra Noche Sin Ti”.

