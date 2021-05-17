J. Cole Drops New Video for “a m a r i”: Watch

J. Cole has shared a new music video for “a m a r i”, off of Friday’s The Off-Season. Watch it below.

The Mez-directed clip opens with a shot of a Dreamville helicopter flying overhead as Cole performs the song. He dons a mafia suit and hat before revisiting his college years at St. John’s University. During a scene, the North Carolina native eats ramen noodles in his dorm room while the camera zooms over his collection of Platinum plaques.

Named after the nephew of Dreamville rapper BAS, “a m a r i” is the second track off the new album. Co-produced by Cole with Timbaland, T-Minus, and Sucuki, the song finds Cole reflecting on his come-up and staking his claim to the hip-hop throne.

“We from the Southeast, n-ggas know,” he raps. “This where the opps creep real slow/ Won’t vote but they mob deep with the poles/ I punch the time sheet, not no more/ And now my assigned seat is a throne.”

On Sunday, Cole made his debut for the Rwanda Patriots of the Basketball Africa League, scoring 3 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

J. Cole is out here playing professional basketball 2 days after dropping an album. This is wild to me😂 pic.twitter.com/YWofdPS3XO — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) May 16, 2021