J. Cole Announces New Album The Off-Season Arriving Next Week

J. Cole’s highly anticipated project, The Off-Season, is almost here. Today, the North Carolina rapper announced he will be releasing the new album on May 14th.

While sharing the album artwork, the Dreamville boss tweeted that the follow-up to 2018’s KOD “was years in the making.” Cole originally teased The Off-Season in the description for the music video for his 2018 track, “Album of the Year (Freestyle)”. He wrote, “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off.”

At the time, fans speculated the project would be a mixtape dropping ahead The Fall Off, an album that’s been teased under Cole’s kiLL edward alter ego. In December 2020, Cole posted a roadmap leading up to The Fall Off, which includes another project titled It’s a Boy.

Related Video

Last year, Cole made headlines with “Snow on tha Bluff”, which was perceived as a diss track against Chicago rapper Noname, who responded in kind with “Song 33”. Cole later dropped a two-pack of songs, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice”.

Just know this was years in the making. My new album The Off-Season available everywhere 5/14 pic.twitter.com/aBw4po8fvx — J. Cole (@JColeNC) May 4, 2021

The Off-Season Artwork: