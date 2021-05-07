Menu
J. Cole Unveils New Song “i n t e r l u d e”: Stream

First single from The Off-Season, which is out on May 14th

j. cole new song interlude stream
J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye
May 7, 2021 | 12:05am ET

J. Cole sent Dreamville fans into a frenzy on Tuesday by announcing a new album titled The Off-Season, and now he’s shared its lead single, “i n t e r l u d e”. Stream it below.

To hear the North Carolina rapper tell it, releasing the track was an impulsive decision. “Told myself I would drop the album all at once,” he wrote on Twitter. “Sometimes you gotta say fuck it tho.”

The Off-Season drops on May 14th. While announcing the project, Cole described the follow-up to 2018’s KOD as “years in the making,” which lines up with his first tease of the LP. “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off,” he wrote in the description for his 2018 “Album of the Year (Freestyle)” video.

As for The Fall Off, it’s an album that’s been teased under Cole’s kiLL edward alter ego. In December 2020, Cole posted a roadmap hinting at another project titled It’s a Boy that would drop before The Fall Off arrives.

2020 was a relatively quiet year for Cole, although he did make headlines with “Snow on tha Bluff”, which was perceived as a diss track against Chicago rapper Noname. In July, Cole dropped a two-pack of songs, “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice”.

