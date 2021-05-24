Menu
Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers’ First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty’s Worst Song Is “Still Better Than Most”

Dylan speaks to Kyle Meredith about The Wallflowers' Exit Wounds

kyle meredith with jakob dylan of the wallflowers podcast stream
May 24, 2021


The WallflowersJakob Dylan hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to dive into Exit Wounds, the band’s first album in nine years. The singer-songwriter discusses how the anxieties and politics of the past four years found their way into the songs, his penchant for taking time between records, and the unmistakable influence of Tom Petty’s music on the collection.

Dylan also talks about his Echo in the Canyon documentary before traveling back to 1996 to talk about the 25th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse and the timeless quality of that album’s hit single, “One Headlight”.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

kyle meredith with podcast AFI's Davey Havok

AFI's Davey Havok on Co-Writing with Billy Corgan and The Power of Early MTV

May 21, 2021

kyle meredith with Gary Numan interview consequence podcast network

Gary Numan on His New Album, Intruder, and His "Fascination with Emotion"

May 19, 2021

Counting Crows Adam Duritz interview kyle meredith with podcast

Adam Duritz on Channeling The Who and Counting Crows' Influence on Emo

May 17, 2021

kyle meredith with Surfaces consequence podcast network

Surfaces on LP4, Working with Elton John, and Making Feel-Good Music

May 14, 2021

 

raine maida our lady peace kyle meredith with consequence podcast network

Our Lady Peace's Raine Maida on Duet Album with Chantal Kreviazuk & Spiritual Machines Sequel

May 12, 2021

Lord Huron on Kyle Meredith With

Lord Huron's Ben Schneider Previews New Album Long Lost

May 10, 2021

Rhiannon Giddens on Blending Irish, Italian, and American Music

May 7, 2021

Judas Priest's Rob Halford: "People Will Still Be Banging Their Heads to Painkiller 500 Years From Now"

May 5, 2021

