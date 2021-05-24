Jakob Dylan on The Wallflowers’ First Album in Nine Years and How Tom Petty’s Worst Song Is “Still Better Than Most”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Wallflowers’ Jakob Dylan hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to dive into Exit Wounds, the band’s first album in nine years. The singer-songwriter discusses how the anxieties and politics of the past four years found their way into the songs, his penchant for taking time between records, and the unmistakable influence of Tom Petty’s music on the collection.

Dylan also talks about his Echo in the Canyon documentary before traveling back to 1996 to talk about the 25th anniversary of Bringing Down the Horse and the timeless quality of that album’s hit single, “One Headlight”.

