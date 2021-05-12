Janelle Monáe Joins Stacked Cast of Knives Out Sequel

Janelle Monáe is the latest hero/suspect/smaller-donut-with-its-own-hole to join the stacked cast of Knives Out 2, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

The original Knives Out bowed in 2019 and became one of the most beloved comical mysteries since 1985’s Clue. With a crack ensemble, whip-smart writing, and at least one impeccable sweater, KO launched a thousand memes and inspired Netflix to shell out $450 million for two sequels. In the process, the streamer seduced writer-director Rian Johnson away from his planned Star Wars trilogy.

The first sequel had already secured the services of Daniel Craig as the bizarrely-accented detective Benoit Blanc. But in recent days, the film has been dropping the names of cast members one at a time like tantalizing clues, first with the addition of Dave Bautista, and then Edward Norton.

There’s no telling how Monáe fits into the puzzle. But the singer has become an increasingly in-demand actor, recently starring in Antebellum and Amazon’s Homecoming, as well as lending her voice to the Disney+ remake of Lady and the Tramp. Knives Out 2 is expected to start filming in Greece this summer.