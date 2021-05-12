Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Janelle Monáe Joins Stacked Cast of Knives Out Sequel

Joining a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Edward Norton

Janelle Monae
Janelle Monaé, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 5:05pm ET

Janelle Monáe is the latest hero/suspect/smaller-donut-with-its-own-hole to join the stacked cast of Knives Out 2as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

The original Knives Out bowed in 2019 and became one of the most beloved comical mysteries since 1985’s Clue. With a crack ensemble, whip-smart writing, and at least one impeccable sweater, KO launched a thousand memes and inspired Netflix to shell out $450 million for two sequels. In the process, the streamer seduced writer-director Rian Johnson away from his planned Star Wars trilogy.

The first sequel had already secured the services of Daniel Craig as the bizarrely-accented detective Benoit Blanc. But in recent days, the film has been dropping the names of cast members one at a time like tantalizing clues, first with the addition of Dave Bautista, and then Edward Norton.

Related Video

Rian Johnson and Michael Shannon in Knives Out (Lionsgate)
 Editor's Pick
Conversations with Consequence: Knives Out’s Rian Johnson and Michael Shannon

There’s no telling how Monáe fits into the puzzle. But the singer has become an increasingly in-demand actor, recently starring in Antebellum and Amazon’s Homecomingas well as lending her voice to the Disney+ remake of Lady and the Tramp. Knives Out 2 is expected to start filming in Greece this summer.

Latest Stories

Spiral From The Book Of Saw movie Review chris rock samuel l jackson

Spiral: From the Book of Saw Gets Twisted in Its Own Formulas: Review

May 12, 2021

Adult Swim Greenlights Metalocalypse Movie

Adult Swim Bringing Back Metalocalypse for Feature-Length Movie

May 12, 2021

Edward Norton Knives Out 2 sequel cast actor (Universal)

Edward Norton to Star in Knives Out Sequel

May 11, 2021

Norman Lloyd in Dead Poets Society

R.I.P. Norman Lloyd, Golden Age Hollywood Figure Dead at 106

May 11, 2021

 

army of the dead netflix movie review zack snyder dave bautista zombie Nora Arnezeder

Army of the Dead is a Gory, Nasty, Zombie-Killing Blast: Review

May 11, 2021

dave bautista knives out 2 netflix daniel craig rian johnson

Dave Bautista Slices into Knives Out 2 Cast

May 11, 2021

gwyneth paltrow alcohol carbs whiskey quinoa fell off the rails

Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Went "Off the Rails" During Quarantine with Quinoa Whiskey, Carbs

May 10, 2021

streaming wars 2021 mid-year report scorecard netflix hbo max disney plus apple tv plus amazon prime video photo via shutterstock daniel constante

Streaming Wars 2021 Mid-Year Scorecard: How Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Stack Up

May 10, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janelle Monáe Joins Stacked Cast of Knives Out Sequel

Menu Shop Search Help