Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Single “Savage Good Boy”: Stream

The video co-stars Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos

Japanese Breakfast Savage Good Boy stream music video new song, photo by Japanese Breakfast, photo by Peter Ash Lee
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Japanese Breakfast, photo by Peter Ash Lee
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 12:30pm ET

Japanese Breakfast has returned with another single ahead of her new album, Jubilee, due out June 4th via Dead Oceans. It’s called “Savage Good Boy” and it comes with a cinematic music video in tow. Check it out below.

“Savage Good Boy” continues Japanese Breakfast’s foray into funky new-wave pop. Like lead single “Be Sweet”, it uses airy synths, a rubbery bassline, and snappy percussion to ground her cheery falsettos and vocal harmonies. All in all it’s fairly brief, clocking in just over two minutes, and leaves the listener wanting more from her follow-up to 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet.

The single’s accompanying music video, directed by Michelle Zauner herself and starring Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos, continues the story started in the clip for “Posing in Bondage”. Now, her character is stuck in a lavish, albeit troubling, relationship with an older man in a bunker. In a press release, Zauner explained the idea behind “Savage Good Boy” and cited Park Chan-wook’s The Handmaiden, Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon, and Sally Potter’s Orlando as influences on both her and her cinematographer, Adam Kolodny.

Related Video

“‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness,” said Zauner. “I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design.”

Japanese Breakfast Crying in H Mart Michelle Zauner new memoir book release date knopf
 Editor's Pick
Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Details New Memoir Crying in H Mart

Last month, Zauner released her debut memoir Crying in H Mart and announced a bunch of US tour dates for Japanese Breakfast later this fall. Tickets are currently on sale for those shows, including some discounted options here.

Latest Stories

angels and airwaves euphoria new song stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single "Euphoria": Stream

May 19, 2021

Garbage Wolves stream new song music video Garbage, photo courtesy of band

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single "Wolves": Stream

May 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers jackson browne my cleveland heart new song single music video watch listen stream

Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne's Heart in Video for New Song "My Cleveland Heart": Watch

May 19, 2021

oneohtrix point never rosalia nothing's special new song stream

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Join Forces on "Nothing’s Special": Stream

May 19, 2021

 

lucy dacus new single vbs song music video watch listen stream

Lucy Dacus Shares New Single "VBS" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

black midi new song Chondromalacia Patella stream 2021 tour dates

black midi Unveil New Song "Chondromalacia Patella" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

Kojaque Wickid Tongues new song single stream origins premiere

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single "Wickid Tongues": Stream

May 19, 2021

pond new album 9 song single america's cup music video watch listen stream

POND Announce New Album 9, Share "America's Cup": Stream

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Single "Savage Good Boy": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help