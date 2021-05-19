Menu
Jennifer Hudson Demands Our Respect in Trailer for Aretha Franklin Biopic: Watch

Franklin hand-picked Hudson to portray her in the upcoming biopic

Jennifer Hudson RESPECT Aretha biopic
Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in RESPECT
May 19, 2021 | 9:36am ET

Prior to her passing in August 2018, Aretha Franklin hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to portray her in a long-gestating Hollywood biopic. Now, some three years later, the film is finally set to hit theaters.

Named after Franklin’s seminal song, RESPECT chronicles the rise of Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

Alongside Hudson, the film stars Forest Whitaker as Aretha’s father, C.L. Franklin; Marlon Wayans as Aretha’s manager and first husband, Ted White; Marc Maron as producer Jerry Wexler; Tituss Burgess as gospel singer James Cleveland; Saycon Sengbloh as Aretha’s sister, Erma Franklin; and Mary J. Blige as singer Dinah Washington.

Liesl Tommy, who became the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, is making her feature film debut with Respect, with a story written by Callie Khouri (Thelma & Louise) and Tracy Scott Wilson (The Americans).

Watch the newly revealed full-length trailer for RESPECT below. The film hits theaters starting August 13th, 2021.

