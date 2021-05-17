John Boyega Returning for Attack the Block 2

If aliens invade, there’s nobody in the universe you’d rather call than John Boyega. The Star Wars hero got his start battling extraterrestrials in 2011’s Attack the Block, and as Deadline reports, he’ll be returning to the role that made him famous in the upcoming Attack the Block 2.

Boyega’s breakout came playing Moses, a small-time crook who saved the neighborhood from hostile invaders. Writer and director Joe Cornish (The Kid Who Would Be King) hit on a giddy combination of comedy, horror, and social commentary, and while Attack the Block failed to break even at the box office, it went on to become a cult favorite. Now that Boyega has proven himself in a galaxy far, far away, his old stomping grounds are calling him back.

“It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then,” said Boyega. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Cornish returns to write and direct. Although plot details remain a secret, he promised “an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.” Together, he and Boyega are producing alongside Nira Park and James Wilson.

In February, Boyega won a Golden Globe for his work in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology. Last year, he became a leading voice in the summer’s racial justice protests, later explaining that the backlash against his Star Wars character had made him “much more militant.”