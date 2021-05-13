John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Dating: Report

John Mulaney is reportedly dating Olivia Munn.

People reports the 38-year-old comedian and 40-year-old actress met at a church in Los Angeles. “This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” a source close to Mulaney told People.

Earlier this week, Mulaney and his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, announced their separation. “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Related Video

Late last year, Mulaney entered inpatient rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. This week, he returned to the stage for a series of sold-out standup gigs at the City Winery in New York City. According to Vulture, Mulaney told the audience at one of his recent shows that he was 141 days sober.