Jorja Smith Drops New EP Be Right Back: Stream

The Lost and Found follow-up includes the singles "Gone" and "Addicted"

Jorja Smith, photo by Bardha Krasniqi
May 14, 2021 | 11:39am ET

Jorja Smith has released Be Right Back, her new eight-track project and follow-up to 2018’s Lost and Found. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. She’s also shared a video for the song “Bussdown”.

This is Smith’s first studio release in three years, but don’t call it an album. According to the R&B singer, it’s more like an EP than anything else. “It’s called be right back because it’s just something I want my fans to have right now,” she said when announcing it last month. “This isn’t an album and these songs wouldn’t have made it. If I needed to make these songs, then someone needs to hear them too.”

Be Right Back is a relatively brisk listen and includes Smith’s previously released singles “Gone” and “Addicted”, both of which grapple with dark themes in a pensive manner. There’s a good chance that Smith might perform one of those songs during her upcoming set at Live at Worthy Farm, the livestream event scheduled to take place in lieu of Glastonbury on May 22nd.

Album Review: Jorja Smith Becomes a Bold, New Voice on Lost and Found

Pre-orders for Be Right Back are still ongoing, including a limited-edition translucent red vinyl pressing. Take a look at the cover artwork and tracklist for it after the jump.

Be Right Back Artwork:

Be Right Back by Jorja Smith EP artwork cover art

Be Right Back Tracklist:
01. Addicted
02. Gone
03. Bussdown (feat. Shaybo)
04. Time
05. Home
06. Burn
07. Digging
08. Weekend

