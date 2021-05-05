Menu
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford: “People Will Still Be Banging Their Heads to Painkiller 500 Years From Now”

The metal god talks Rock Camp: The Movie, his Confess autobiography, and new Priest and solo music

Consequence Staff
May 5, 2021 | 3:00pm ET


Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford grabs some time with Kyle Meredith to discuss his participation in Rock Camp: The Movie, his new autobiography Confess, and upcoming music. Halford tells us about the musicians that would populate his own rock and roll fantasy camp, the magic and mysticism of our heroes, and how he learned to be an entertainer as a singer. The metal god also takes us back to his 90s bands Fight and 2WO before giving us a peak into a solo album he’s working on that will be heavily inspired by the blues, as well as the Judas Priest 50th anniversary tour and next Priest album.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

