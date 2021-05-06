Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

The 52-date "Justice World Tour" kicks off in February

justin bieber 2022 tour dates rescheduled justice tickets
Justin Bieber, image courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2021 | 5:58pm ET

Third time’s the charm? Justin Bieber has announced tour dates for 2022, most of which were rescheduled from his aborted 2021 tour, which itself was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic after initially being set for 2020.

When this saga began, the Canadian superstar hoped to promote his album Changes. But that was so last year, and the arc of this tour now bends towards Justice, his latest project that, despite some questionable album artwork, became the No. 1 album in America.

This iteration is bigger than ever before, with seven new arena shows added to the schedule. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Related Video

The 52-date trek begins February 18th in San Diego, includes two-night stands at massive arenas including the STAPLES Center and Madison Square Garden, and ends June 24th in Milwaukee at Summerfest 2022. Check out the full itinerary below.

justin bieber justice artwork
 Editor's Pick
10 Album Covers Worse Than Justin Bieber’s Justice

All tickets from previous tours will be honored. $1.00 from each new ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, a non-profit with the mission statement of supporting causes that embody justice. If you’re interested in attending, you can book your seat here.

In March, Bieber performed “Lonely” for California prisoners, and last month he guested on DJ Khaled’s new album Khaled Khaled.

 

Justin Bieber 2022 Tour Dates:
02/18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/23 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/11 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
03/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
03/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/28 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/31 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/06 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/07 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/09 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/11 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/13 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/24 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
04/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/16 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/10 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
06/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/18 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
justin bieber tour poster 2022

Latest Stories

frank turner new song the gathering jason isbell dom howard 2021 tour

Frank Turner Teams with Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard for New Song "The Gathering": Stream

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

 

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Menu Shop Search Help