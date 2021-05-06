Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Third time’s the charm? Justin Bieber has announced tour dates for 2022, most of which were rescheduled from his aborted 2021 tour, which itself was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic after initially being set for 2020.

When this saga began, the Canadian superstar hoped to promote his album Changes. But that was so last year, and the arc of this tour now bends towards Justice, his latest project that, despite some questionable album artwork, became the No. 1 album in America.

This iteration is bigger than ever before, with seven new arena shows added to the schedule. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

The 52-date trek begins February 18th in San Diego, includes two-night stands at massive arenas including the STAPLES Center and Madison Square Garden, and ends June 24th in Milwaukee at Summerfest 2022. Check out the full itinerary below.

All tickets from previous tours will be honored. $1.00 from each new ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, a non-profit with the mission statement of supporting causes that embody justice. If you’re interested in attending, you can book your seat here.

In March, Bieber performed “Lonely” for California prisoners, and last month he guested on DJ Khaled’s new album Khaled Khaled.

Justin Bieber 2022 Tour Dates:

02/18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/23 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/26 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

03/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

03/11 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

03/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena

03/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/28 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/31 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

04/06 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/09 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/11 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/13 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

04/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

04/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

04/24 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

04/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

05/04 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

05/09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

05/16 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

05/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/10 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

06/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/18 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater