Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

Third time’s the charm? Justin Bieber has announced tour dates for 2022, most of which were rescheduled from his aborted 2021 tour, which itself was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic after initially being set for 2020.
When this saga began, the Canadian superstar hoped to promote his album Changes. But that was so last year, and the arc of this tour now bends towards Justice, his latest project that, despite some questionable album artwork, became the No. 1 album in America.
This iteration is bigger than ever before, with seven new arena shows added to the schedule. “We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
The 52-date trek begins February 18th in San Diego, includes two-night stands at massive arenas including the STAPLES Center and Madison Square Garden, and ends June 24th in Milwaukee at Summerfest 2022. Check out the full itinerary below.
All tickets from previous tours will be honored. $1.00 from each new ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, a non-profit with the mission statement of supporting causes that embody justice. If you’re interested in attending, you can book your seat here.
In March, Bieber performed “Lonely” for California prisoners, and last month he guested on DJ Khaled’s new album Khaled Khaled.
Justin Bieber 2022 Tour Dates:
02/18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
02/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
02/23 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/26 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/28 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/02 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
03/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
03/11 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
03/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Home Energy Arena
03/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
03/21 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/28 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/29 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/31 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
04/06 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
04/07 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
04/09 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/11 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/13 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
04/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
04/21 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
04/24 — DesMoines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
04/25 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/27 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
05/04 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/09 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/10 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/14 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
05/16 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
05/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/05 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/07 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/08 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/10 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
06/13 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/18 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/20 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater