Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It, Shares “Exorcism”: Stream

Featuring collaborations with Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, and Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio

kat von d love made me do it new album exorcism new song stream
Kat Von D with contortionist Brynn Route in “Exorcism” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 14, 2021 | 1:05pm ET

Because tattoo artist and reality star aren’t enough, Kat Von D has decided to add musician to her list of accomplishments. To that end, she has announced Love Made Me Do It, her new album out August 27th, and shared its lead single, “Exorcism”.

In a smart move, Von D didn’t attempt to record the LP without recruiting some major assistance. Clocking in at 12 tracks, Love Made Me Do It saw her collaborating with some big names, including Dave Grohl, Linda Perry, Peter MurphyDave Sitek of TV on the Radio.

According to a press release, the self-described “collection of all my hopeless romantic thoughts poured into one album” has been years in the making. She drew upon classical piano training and worked extensively with vocal coach Ken Tamplin before linking up with Perry in 2012 and recorded the original version of the project in 2014.

Related Video

She finished the album by recruiting band members Gregg Foreman (Cat Power, The Gossip), Sammi Doll (IAMX), and Dave Parley (Prayers). As a preview, Von D released the gothic, synth-driven “Exorcism” and its accompanying video.

On the lovelorn track, she dramatically sings about falling head over heels in love. “Before you I could recognize myself,” she croons. “You tore into, and now I’m someone else/ Who can’t go on, not the way you do/ ‘Cause I’m falling, turning black and blue.”

In a statement, Von D broke down the horror-film-inspired song. “I loved the idea of tying the act of being possessed by something outside your control to what love can sometimes feel like; losing yourself in someone else, and sometimes it leaving you black and blue.”

She co-directed the music video, which features contortionist Brynn Route, with Aaron Krummel. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Love Made Me Do It are ongoing. Fans can purchase limited edition signed red vinyl, cassettes, and CDs, as well as hoodies with her star face tattoos on the hood.

Love Made Me Do It Artwork:

kat von d love made me do it new album artwork

Love Made Me Do It Tracklist:
01. Vanish Intro
02. Vanish
03. Enough
04. Exorcism
05. Protected
06. Fear You
07. I Am Nothing
08. Lost At Sea
09. Interlude
10. Pretending
11. Easier Sung Than Said
12. The Calling

Latest Stories

Corey Taylor Covers CSNY's "Carry On"

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Shares Cover of CSNY's "Carry On": Stream

May 14, 2021

goose shenanigans nite club new album madhuvan new song stream

Goose Announce New Album Shenanigans Nite Club, Share "Madhuvan": Stream

May 14, 2021

Smol Data, photo by Melanie Wolff

Smol Data Unveil Debut Album Inconvenience Store: Stream

May 14, 2021

Jorja Smith, photo by Bardha Krasniqi

Jorja Smith Drops New EP Be Right Back: Stream

May 14, 2021

 

peter rosenberg real late new album next chamber new song stream

Peter Rosenberg Announces Debut Album Real Late Featuring Westside Gunn, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon

May 14, 2021

olivia rodrigo good 4 u

Olivia Rodrigo Shares New Song "good 4 u": Stream

May 14, 2021

21 savage spiral from the book of saw soundtrack stream

21 Savage Unleashes Spiral: From the Book of Saw Soundtrack: Stream

May 14, 2021

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers Announce New Album The Ultra Vivid Lament, Share "Orwellian": Stream

May 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kat Von D Announces Debut Album Love Made Me Do It, Shares "Exorcism": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help