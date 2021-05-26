Menu
R.I.P. Kevin Clark, Drummer from School of Rock Dead at 32

Clark was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Chicago on Wednesday morning

Kevin Clark School of Rock
Kevin Clark as Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in School of Rock
May 26, 2021 | 4:27pm ET

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in School of Rock, was killed early Wednesday morning in a bicycle accident.

According to TMZ, Clark was riding his bicycle in Chicago’s Northwest side when he was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was issued a citation by police, but has not been arrested.

School of Rock was Clark’s only acting credit, as he instead focused on a career in music. Over the years, he drummed in bands including Dreadwolf and Robbie Gould.

In 2018, Clark reunited with School of Rock co-star Jack Black backstage during a Tenacious D concert in Chicago.

