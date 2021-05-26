R.I.P. Kevin Clark, Drummer from School of Rock Dead at 32

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in School of Rock, was killed early Wednesday morning in a bicycle accident.

According to TMZ, Clark was riding his bicycle in Chicago’s Northwest side when he was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time.

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was issued a citation by police, but has not been arrested.

School of Rock was Clark’s only acting credit, as he instead focused on a career in music. Over the years, he drummed in bands including Dreadwolf and Robbie Gould.

In 2018, Clark reunited with School of Rock co-star Jack Black backstage during a Tenacious D concert in Chicago.