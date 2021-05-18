Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Team Up for US Tour

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser are joining forces for the “Fall Mixer” US tour, giving each musician the opportunity to properly tour behind the acclaimed albums they released in 2020.

Launching on October 14th at The National in Richmond, Virginia, the trek will make stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; and Brooklyn, New York before closing out in Washington, DC on November 23rd at 9:30 Club. Both artists will bring a full band on the road with them.

In October 2020, Morby released his standout album, Sundowner, after which he shared “US Mail”, a track that didn’t make the final cut for the LP. Earlier in the year, Leithauser released his own full-length, The Loves of Your Life, in April. Six months later, the former Walkmen singer delivered a new version of the album cut “Isabella” with Lucy Dacus.

Tickets for the joint trek go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Purchase them here, and you can search for deals here once they sell out.

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser 2021 “Fall Mixer” Tour Dates:

10/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/15 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/21 – Houston, TX @The Heights Theater

10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

11/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club