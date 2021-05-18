Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Team Up for US Tour

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser are joining forces for the “Fall Mixer” US tour, giving each musician the opportunity to properly tour behind the acclaimed albums they released in 2020.
Launching on October 14th at The National in Richmond, Virginia, the trek will make stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; and Brooklyn, New York before closing out in Washington, DC on November 23rd at 9:30 Club. Both artists will bring a full band on the road with them.
In October 2020, Morby released his standout album, Sundowner, after which he shared “US Mail”, a track that didn’t make the final cut for the LP. Earlier in the year, Leithauser released his own full-length, The Loves of Your Life, in April. Six months later, the former Walkmen singer delivered a new version of the album cut “Isabella” with Lucy Dacus.
Tickets for the joint trek go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Purchase them here, and you can search for deals here once they sell out.
Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser 2021 “Fall Mixer” Tour Dates:
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/21 – Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club