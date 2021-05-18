Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Team Up for US Tour

In support of Morby's Sundowner and Leithauser's The Loves of Your Life

kevin morby hamilton leithauser 2021 fall mixer tour dates
Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser (photo courtesy of artists)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 18, 2021 | 2:25pm ET

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser are joining forces for the “Fall Mixer” US tour, giving each musician the opportunity to properly tour behind the acclaimed albums they released in 2020.

Launching on October 14th at The National in Richmond, Virginia, the trek will make stops in Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Portland, Oregon; and Brooklyn, New York before closing out in Washington, DC on November 23rd at 9:30 Club. Both artists will bring a full band on the road with them.

In October 2020, Morby released his standout album, Sundowner, after which he shared “US Mail”, a track that didn’t make the final cut for the LP.  Earlier in the year, Leithauser released his own full-length, The Loves of Your Life, in April. Six months later, the former Walkmen singer delivered a new version of the album cut “Isabella” with Lucy Dacus.

Related Video

Tickets for the joint trek go on sale Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time. Purchase them here, and you can search for deals here once they sell out.

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser 2021 “Fall Mixer” Tour Dates:
10/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/15 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
10/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/21 – Houston, TX @The Heights Theater
10/22 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
10/23 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
10/26 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/01 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/02 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
11/05 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
11/13 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/20 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
11/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Latest Stories

Clutch Winter 2021 Tour

Clutch Announce Winter 2021 US Tour Dates with Stöner (New Band Featuring Kyuss Members)

May 18, 2021

Mdou Moctar Unveils New Song "Taliat" and Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 18, 2021

jack antonoff bleachers take the Sadness out of Saturday Night 2021 tour dates tickets new album stop making this hurt

Bleachers Announce New Album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night, 2021 Tour Dates

May 18, 2021

My Morning Jacket, photo by Silvia Grav

My Morning Jacket Announce US Headlining Tour

May 18, 2021

 

In This Moment 2021 tour Black Veil Brides

In This Moment Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Black Veil Brides

May 17, 2021

Alice Cooper Ace Frehley tour

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 US Tour with Special Guest Ace Frehley

May 17, 2021

Weezer (photo by Ben Kaye), Green Day (photo by Heather Kaplan), and Fall Out Boy (photo by Philip Cosores)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer Announce Rescheduled 2021 "Hella Mega Tour" Dates

May 17, 2021

black crowes rescheduled 2021 reunion tour dates shake your money maker tickets

The Black Crowes Announce Rescheduled 2021 Reunion Tour Dates

May 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser Team Up for US Tour

Menu Shop Search Help