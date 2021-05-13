Menu
Netflix Shares First Look at Kevin Smith’s He-Man Reboot Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Animated series premieres on July 23rd with Chris Wood playing He-Man and Mark Hamill as Skeletor

kevin smith he-man reboot masters of the universe revelation first look
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)
May 13, 2021 | 1:19pm ET

Kevin Smith’s He-Man reboot, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, hits Netflix on July 23rd and today the streamer has shared a first look at the animated series.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation is Smith’s fresh take on the beloved ’80s cartoon. He serves as the showrunner and executive producer with Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David. The series is split into two parts, with the five-episode Part 1 premiering this summer.

The first look provides a glimpse at the animated characters being give life by the star-studded voice cast. Supergirl actor Chris Wood plays Prince Adam, aka He-Man, with Star Wars icon Mark Hamill as his archenemy Skeletor. The images also reveal Teela (Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar), Sorceress (Susas Eisenberg), Moss Man (Alan Oppenheimer), and Beast Man (Kevin Michael Richardson).

Other unveiled characters include Orko (Griffin Newman), Andra (Tiffany Smith), Roboto (Justin Long), and Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey). Check out the images below.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview, Smith explained the difference between his story and the original. “It’s not just simply like these two dudes [He-Man and Skeletor] have been trying to beat each other up for decades,” he said. “We get to tell stories of abuse. We get to kind of tell stories of isolation, grief. We use these characters as long as they’ve been around — and most people consider them toys or action figures — to tell insanely human stories set in a very inhuman world.”

Here’s the official Masters of the Universe: Revelation logline:

“The war for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.”

The cast is rounded out by Henry Rollins as Skeletor’s minion, Tri-Klops; Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena; Stephen Root as Cringer; Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw; Jason Mewes as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr as He-Ro; Tony Todd as Scare Glow; and Cree Summer as Priestess.

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look he-man

He-Man (Chris Wood) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look prince adam

Prince Adam (Chris Wood) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look skeletor

Skeletor (Mark Hamill) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look he-man skeletor

Skeletor (Mark Hamill) and He-Man (Chris Wood) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look teela

Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look sorceress he-man

Sorceress (Susas Eisenberg) and He-Man (Chris Wood) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look moss man

Moss Man (Alan Oppenheimer) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look beast man

Beast Man (Kevin Michael Richardson in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

kevin smith masters of the universe revelation first look orko andra teela roboto evil lyn

Orko (Griffin Newman), Andra (Tiffany Smith), Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar), Roboto (Justin Long), and Evil-Lyn (Lena Headey) in Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)

