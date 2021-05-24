Menu
Kevin Spacey Cast in First Film Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Spacey has not appeared on screen in any capacity since 2018

Kevin Spacey L’uomo Che Disegno Dio
Kevin Spacey as seen in 2020 Christmas video, photo via YouTube
May 23, 2021 | 8:58pm ET

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been cast in his first film since his career was largely derailed due to allegations of sexual assault and allegations.

Frank Nero has confirmed to ABC News that he has cast Spacey in his upcoming Italian film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio. “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Nero announced. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.”

Spacey will reportedly star in the film alongside Nero’s wife, actress Vanessa Redgrave, with production scheduled to occur in Italy later this year. A plot synopsis of the film on IMDB describes it as about “the rise and fall of a blind artist.”

Since 2017, at least 16 men have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey, accusing him of unwanted harassment, groping, assault, and pedophilia. Thus far he has managed to avoid criminal prosecution — not one but two of his accusers have died over the last several years — but in September 2020, actor Anthony Rapp announced civil litigation against Spacey.

The allegations led Spacey to be fired from the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards, and Ridley Scott recast his role in the film All the Money in the World. Spacey has not appeared on screen in any capacity since 2018.

