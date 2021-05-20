Kid Rock’s Bar Hosts Morgan Wallen’s First Performance Since Hurling Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen played his first public gig since being caught on camera uttering a racial slur. On Wednesday night (May 19th) in Nashville, the country singer gave a surprise performance on the stage of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, where he also hung out with Kid Rock himself.

It’s been a few months since Wallen was filmed yelling the N-word outside his Nashville home after a night out of drinking, barking, “Take care of this pussy ass motherf**ker,” before adding, “Take care of this pussy ass n*****.”

In addition to having his record contract suspended and his songs pulled off radio airwaves, Wallen was barred from the Academy of Country Music. Nonetheless, fans bought his new album in droves. Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent a whopping 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart before finally being toppled from the No. 1 spot by Justin Bieber’s Justice.

Wallen issued an apology at the time, saying, in part, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.” He later explained that he was on a 72-hour bender, adding, “The man in that video is not the man that I’m trying to be … Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of my habit, living healthy, and being proud of my actions.”

As Music Mayhem Magazine reports, Wallen, who said he would be taking the summer off from touring while he did some soul searching, made a surprise appearance at Kid Rock’s bar, performing the songs “Sand in My Boots”, “Whiskey Glasses” and “Wasted on You”, with the crowd singing along to every word and giving him a rousing ovation.

And Kid Rock wasn’t just there in name only. The “American Bad Ass” also appeared onstage last night, albeit separately from Wallen, to sing his hit “Picture”. At one point he and Wallen were seen palling around offstage, as seen in a fan-filmed video of the two musicians hanging out by a window overlooking the street.

Wallen’s performance isn’t the only reason Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse has been in the headlines recently. Earlier this month, a dude was arrested for swinging his colostomy bag at police officers outside the venue, resulting in a literal shitshow.

Footage of Morgan Wallen performing and hanging out with Kid Rock can be seen below.