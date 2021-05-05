Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

A Literal Shitshow Took Place at Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Thanks to Man Wielding a Colostomy Bag

The messy situation resulted in the suspect being charged with assault on two police officers

Kid Rock bar man with colostomy bag
Kid Rock (photo by David Brendan Hall), Nicholas Newhart (Metro Nashville Police Department)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 2:02pm ET

Ugh, this was really bawitda-bad! A man was arrested for wielding a colostomy bag at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar over the weekend, and the details are quite messy.

Police were called to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse on Saturday evening following reports of an unruly man at the establishment. According to local NBC affiliate News4 Nashville, police report that Nicholas Newhart was inebriated and blocking the tavern’s outside emergency exit while refusing security’s demands to leave.

When cops showed up, he apparently proceeded to take out his colostomy bag from his pants and began swinging it around. Disgustingly, at least two officers were hit with his feces.

Related Video

Newsweek (yes, this made Newsweek!) got its hands on the official affidavit, which reads, “When the Metro police officers arrived to the location to assist security the defendant took out his colostomy bag from the inside of his front pants area and started to swing the bag around from left to right hitting two of the Metro police officers with his feces.”

Newhart was officially charged with “assault on the two Metro police officers, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.”

Kid Rock Nashville Bar Beer Suspension
 Editor's Pick
Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Has Beer Permit Suspended for Violating Pandemic Rules

A local Facebook group called “Scoop: Nashville” was among the first outlets to pick up on the story, further adding that some patrons were also hit with feces, and that “at least one officer has left work to change clothes.”

Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse also made headlines last year, when the tavern refused to adhere to social-distancing guidelines issued by the mayor of Nashville. The establishment’s beer permit was revoked by a city inspector, prompting Kid Rock’s business partner to declare, “The Nashville government is, like, communist.”

 

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

GWAR to Release Ragnarök Rye Whiskey

GWAR to Release Signature Ragnarök Rye Whiskey Provided They Don't Drink It All Themselves

May 5, 2021

Marilyn Manson Ashley Morgan Smithline

Ashley Morgan Smithline Accuses Marilyn Manson of Horrific Abuse: "I Survived a Monster"

May 5, 2021

Puddle of Mudd Paul Phillips lawsuit

Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Files Lawsuit Claiming Hospital Treatment Left Him with Brain Damage

May 4, 2021

 

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

Descendents new album classic lineup

Descendents Announce New Album Featuring Early Lineup, Unveil "Baby Doncha Know": Stream

May 4, 2021

Limp Bizkit Broadway Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" Reimagined as a Broadway Show Tune Is a Sight to Behold: Watch

May 4, 2021

The Bamboozle

The Bamboozle Festival to Return in 2023 Following 11-Year Absence

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A Literal Shitshow Took Place at Kid Rock's Nashville Bar Thanks to Man Wielding a Colostomy Bag

Menu Shop Search Help