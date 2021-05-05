A Literal Shitshow Took Place at Kid Rock’s Nashville Bar Thanks to Man Wielding a Colostomy Bag

Ugh, this was really bawitda-bad! A man was arrested for wielding a colostomy bag at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar over the weekend, and the details are quite messy.

Police were called to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse on Saturday evening following reports of an unruly man at the establishment. According to local NBC affiliate News4 Nashville, police report that Nicholas Newhart was inebriated and blocking the tavern’s outside emergency exit while refusing security’s demands to leave.

When cops showed up, he apparently proceeded to take out his colostomy bag from his pants and began swinging it around. Disgustingly, at least two officers were hit with his feces.

Newsweek (yes, this made Newsweek!) got its hands on the official affidavit, which reads, “When the Metro police officers arrived to the location to assist security the defendant took out his colostomy bag from the inside of his front pants area and started to swing the bag around from left to right hitting two of the Metro police officers with his feces.”

Newhart was officially charged with “assault on the two Metro police officers, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.”

A local Facebook group called “Scoop: Nashville” was among the first outlets to pick up on the story, further adding that some patrons were also hit with feces, and that “at least one officer has left work to change clothes.”

Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk Rock ‘N Roll Steakhouse also made headlines last year, when the tavern refused to adhere to social-distancing guidelines issued by the mayor of Nashville. The establishment’s beer permit was revoked by a city inspector, prompting Kid Rock’s business partner to declare, “The Nashville government is, like, communist.”