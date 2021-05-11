King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Butterfly 3000 Coming in June

Prolific psych-rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their latest album, Butterfly 3000. Marking the Aussie outfit’s 18th (!) full-length since 2012, the LP is due out June 11th.

And that’s about all we know. King Gizzard announced the album via an Instagram post, revealing the effort won’t be preceded with any advanced singles. They also described the sound of Butterfly 3000 as “melodic + psychedelic,” calling it a “cross-eyed autostereogram.” An autostereogram is a visual illusion (those 3D images you have to look at crosseyed to see) that’s a fitting physical analog for KGATLW’s sound in general, so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out on their latest full-length.

Butterfly 3000 follows King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s L.W. from February. That record served as something of a companion to K.G., which arrived just three months earlier in November 2020.

Related Video

In March of this year, the band also released their Live in Melbourne ’21 hour-and-a-half concert film.