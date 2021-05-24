Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2022

The monthlong trek includes three career-spanning "marathon" concerts

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
May 24, 2021 | 3:06pm ET

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have updated their post-pandemic return to North America, rescheduling that 2020 tour — including those three marathon shows — for 2022.

The Aussie outfit had promised a trio of three-hour shows that would span their entire 15-album discography. Since then they’ve dropped L.W. and K.G., and with their new LP Butterfly 3000 due out next month, that catalogue is about to run 18 (!) albums deep.

Fans will be treated to a career-spanning set the first night of the 2022 tour, when the psychedelic rockers take over the Greek Theatre in Berkely, CA, on October 2nd. They’ve also got two marathon shows scheduled for Red Rocks on October 10th and 11th, and they’ll be performing more traditional sets in Canada, the American midwest, and both coasts, before the tour comes to an end with a Halloween stand in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available here.

Last March, the band dropped their concert film Live in Melbourne ’21.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard 2022 Tour Dates:
10/02 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
10/04 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/05 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/10 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
10/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
10/14 — St Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
10/15 — Chicago, IL @ RADIUS
10/16 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/18 — Toronto, ON @ TBA
10/19 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/23 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem at The Wharf
10/24 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
10/31 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

^ = Marathon Set

