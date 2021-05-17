Kings of Leon Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates

Kings of Leon will return to the road this summer for a US tour in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself.
The 26-date amphitheater tour runs from early August to October, and includes a multi-night stint in Nashville as well as a headlining appearance at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Cold War Kids will serve as the tour’s opening act.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.
Back in March, KoL frontman Caleb Followill spoke to Kyle Meredith about the making of When You See Yourself:
Kings of Leon 2021 Tour Dates:
08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
08/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
08/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/01 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
10/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater