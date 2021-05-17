Kings of Leon Announce 2021 Summer Tour Dates

Kings of Leon will return to the road this summer for a US tour in support of their latest album, When You See Yourself.

The 26-date amphitheater tour runs from early August to October, and includes a multi-night stint in Nashville as well as a headlining appearance at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA. Cold War Kids will serve as the tour’s opening act.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

Back in March, KoL frontman Caleb Followill spoke to Kyle Meredith about the making of When You See Yourself:

Kings of Leon 2021 Tour Dates:

08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

08/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/01 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

10/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater