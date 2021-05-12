Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

KK’s Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim “Ripper” Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash “Hellfire Thunderbolt”: Stream

The debut LP, Sermons of the Sinner, arrives August 20th

KK Priest Announce Debut Album
KK Priest, courtesy of Explorer1
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 11:51am ET

KK’s Priest, the new group featuring ex-Judas Priest members KK Downing and Tim “Ripper” Owens, have announced their debut LP, Sermons of the Sinner. The band has also shared the lead single, “Hellfire Thunderbolt”.

Considering the pedigree of the musicians involved, the new song is a slab of classic heavy metal worthy of the “Priest” nomenclature. Downing’s fierce guitarwork and Tim the Ripper’s vocals are right out front, with the remaining complex instrumental parts being played by bassist Tony Newton, guitarist A.J. Mills, and drummer Sean Elg.

KK’s Priest is an update of sorts on the Ripper-era of Judas Priest. Owens fronted the UK metal legends for 1997’s Jugulator and 2001’s Demolition during Rob Halford’s decade-long absence from the band. Compared to those albums, the new project is more in line with the classic Judas Priest sound, if slightly thrashier.

Related Video

“We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world,” Downing said in a press release. “It gives a real flavor of the sound and showcases the amazing players I’ve got in this band. We can’t wait for the fans to hear the record.”

Downing formed KK’s Priest in early 2020 after playing some reunion shows covering Judas Priest hits with guest musicians. The guitarist left Judas Priest in 2011 after more than 40 years with the band.

K.K. Downing new band KK's Priest
 Editor's Pick
Former Judas Priest Guitarist K.K. Downing Forms New Band with Tim “Ripper” Owens

“Forging ahead with KK’s Priest was not only inevitable, but was essential for me to perform and deliver everything that is expected from me and KK’s Priest,” Downing said at the time. “Due to the massive demand and overwhelming support from fans around the world, I feel this is where I belong, and a set combining the true, classic songs and sound of Priest, together with great, newly forged metal tracks, is what fans can expect when KK’s Priest takes to stages around the world.”

The group plans to tour when “current restrictions are lifted,” with further details to be announced, according to the press announcement.

You can pre-order the 10-track album via the band’s online store or Amazon ahead of its August 20th release date. Watch the video for “Hellfire Thunderbolt” below.

Sermons of the Sinner Artwork:

KKs Priest Sermons of the Sinner

Sermons of the Sinner Tracklist:
01. Incarnation
02. Hellfire Thunderbolt
03. Sermons of the Sinner
04. Sacerdote Y Diablo
05. Raise Your Fists
06. Brothers of the Road
07. Metal Through and Through
08. Wild and Free
09. Hail for the Priest
10. Return of the Sentinel

Latest Stories

Gaspard Augé debut solo album escapades new song hey single listen stream justice

Justice's Gaspard Augé Announces Debut Solo Album Escapades, Shares "Hey!": Stream

May 12, 2021

Margo Price Long Live the King record club A Series of Rumors new song stream, photo by Chris Phelps

Margo Price Announces Record Club A Series of Rumors, Shares "Long Live The King": Stream

May 12, 2021

TORRES Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head new album announcement new single tour dates stream listen Thirstier

Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares "Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head": Stream

May 12, 2021

Mastodon new song

Mastodon Unleash New Song "Forged by Neron" from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

May 12, 2021

 

liz phair in there new song stream

Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song "In There": Stream

May 12, 2021

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

xenia rubinos Cógelo Suave new song single music video watch listen stream

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song "Cógelo Suave": Stream

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help