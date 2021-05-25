Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

The September 25th bill also features $uicideboy$, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, and more

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup
Faith No More’s Mike Patton (promo), Slipknot’s Corey Taylor (photo by Raymond Ahner), Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine (David Brendan Hall)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 25, 2021 | 9:00am ET

Slipknot are bringing an epic night of metal to their home state. The band has announced Knotfest Iowa 2021, a day-long festival taking place September 25th.

It’s being billed as the “biggest heavy music festival to ever hit” Iowa — and for good reason. The lineup is absolutely stacked, featuring Slipknot themselves, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, hip-hip duo $uicideboy$, Trivium, and Tech N9ne, among others. Megadeth will be performing with an as-yet-unannounced new bassist after firing longtime member David Ellefson on Monday.

“A home show is always insane, but a home ‘Knotfest’ show will be on a whole other level,” Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan remarked in a press release. “Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic).”

Related Video

The festival is being held 14 miles south of Des Moines at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola. Rounding out the bill are sociopolitical rockers Fever 333, hardcore acts Knocked Loose and Turnstile, death metallers Gatecreeper, and Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot’s Clown and Corey Taylor.

In addition to the Knotfest announcement, Slipknot confirmed that they returned to the studio last month to begin work on new music. The press release promises “updates soon.” Previously, Clown had mentioned that the band had finally begun writing together after months of quarantine.

Corey Taylor Socially Distanced 2021 US Tour
 Editor's Pick
Corey Taylor Announces Socially Distanced “COVID-19 Safe” Spring 2021 US Tour

In the meantime, Corey Taylor is currently in the midst of a socially distanced tour in support of CMFT, his debut solo LP released last year.

Pre-sale tickets for Knotfest Iowa will be available to Knotfest.com subscribers starting at 10 a.m. CT today (May 25th). The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. CT on June 4th via the Knotfest Iowa website.

Check out the lineup poster below.

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Poster Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

May 24, 2021

king gizzard lizard wizard north american tour rescheduled dates

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2022

May 24, 2021

Future Islands world tour Calling Out in Space 2021 tickets 2022 live concert, photo by Ben Kaye

Future Islands Announce 59-Date "Calling Out in Space" World Tour

May 24, 2021

willie nelson outlaw music festival 2021 tour dates sturgill simpson margo price lucinda williams chris stapleton avett brothers

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Lucinda Williams & More

May 24, 2021

 

Rammstein 2022 Tour

Rammstein Reschedule First-Ever North American Stadium Tour for 2022

May 24, 2021

Modest Mouse 2021 tour dates

Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song "Leave a Light On": Stream

May 24, 2021

billie eilish 2022 arena world tour happier than ever

Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

May 21, 2021

Wu Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Epic Performance with Symphony Orchestra

May 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Knotfest Iowa 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Gojira, and More

Menu Shop Search Sale