Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single “Wickid Tongues”: Stream

Rising rapper Kojaque established himself as one of Ireland’s most skilled hip-hop acts with Deli Daydreams, the cult-favorite concept record he dropped in 2018. Now, he’s back with an even bolder album tucked under his arm, Town’s Dead, scheduled for release next month. As the latest preview of that upcoming project, Kojaque’s is sharing arguably its strongest track yet.

On “Wickid Tongues”, Kojaque teams up with Irish rapper and singer Biig Piig to create a dreamy hip-hop number about putting up your guard at the beginning of a relationship. After Biig Piig intros the track with a voicemail, Kojaque takes the reins, rapping with low-key flair about his heartsick struggles. The music itself is hazy and sentimental thanks to a soulful keyboard loop, snappy drums, and orchestral strings inspired by Fatima and Flying Lotus’ classic LP Cosmogramma.

“You make me nervous when you’re out late,” Kojaque raps at the start of the track with a nonchalant flow. “I know you’ll be safe and sound/ But I know the type of hounds who darken doorways out in town/ But have it your way/ To have me waiting on a whim, you call the four play?/ I call that mind games.”

In an interview with Consequence, Kojaque explains how blown away he was by Biig Piig’s contribution to the song. “I had her sing into my MacBook webcam mic, just freestyle over the track,” he tells us for our latest Origins feature. “At first I thought that we’d re-record it at some stage but the more I listened to it, the more I fell in love with the energy and the tone of the recording, it felt really natural and playful, so that’s what ended up on the song.”

Check out “Wickid Tongues” below, followed by Kojaque’s breakdown of the Origins of the song.

Falling in Love:

The track is inspired by really intoxicating love and all the good and bad that comes with it. It’s about falling too deeply in love with someone a little too fast and how that can play with your head and make you paranoid. It can be quite hard to build trust early on in any relationship, if you’re not careful I feel it’s easy for your thoughts to run away with you and you become suspicious when there might not be anything wrong.

Biig Piig:

Biig Piig had a big part to play in the track; she was one of the first people I met when I came to London for the first time and we clicked right away. We were out drinking in the street one night and I told her I had a song that I’d love her to perform on. We went back to my house but I didn’t have my microphone with me, so I had her sing into my MacBook webcam mic, just freestyle over the track. At first I thought that we’d re-record it at some stage but the more I listened to it, the more I fell in love with the energy and the tone of the recording, it felt really natural and playful, so that’s what ended up on the song. What you hear on the second half of the song is exactly what came to Jess’ head the first time she heard the track, one-take freestyle, and I love it. I wrote out a little script that I wanted to use as the intro, I wanted it to sound like a girl leaving you a voice note while she’s in the bathroom at a party. I sent it to Biig Piig and told her the idea and luckily enough she was at a party at the time so she just sent the voice note back in like 10 minute and she nailed it. I think it sets the tone for the song so well.

Fatima’s And Yet It’s All Love:

I was listening to a lot of Fatima when I started producing the track. I’ve been a massive fan of hers for years. She had just put out a new album, And Yet It’s All Love, and I played the first track, “Dang”, and was blown away by the production. I loved how the drums sounded and everything so I really wanted to make something similar. I already had the lyrics for quite a while at that stage, they fit really nicely on the song.

Flying Lotus’ Cosmogramma:

I wanted the strings to sound the way Flying Lotus’ strings sound on Cosmogramma. I’m a huge Flylo fan, most of his strings are done by Miguel Atwood Ferguson, so I was trying to emulate that sound when we were working on the strings. Miguel has a version of “Do the Astral Plane” but it’s played with nothing but a string quartet and it’s one of my favorite tunes ever. I got in touch with my friend Philip Keegan who plays violin and he put together a quartet. They all came over to my house, I gave them the sheet music and we recorded the strings out in my shed. Ben Rawlins engineered the strings for me on the day and I couldn’t be happier with them, they’re like a musical cheat code. They instantly make your music sound cinematic, which is exactly what I was going for with the album.

Brién:

I produced a lot of the track with Brién in his house in Belfast, which is where a lot of the record was produced. Brién laid the bassline down on the track with a Moog Grandmother, it had such a fat sound it just instantly cuts through any mix. He also wrote the B section of the track which makes up the second half of the song. Brién is a supernatural producer, I expect him to be huge, he can honestly produce anything.