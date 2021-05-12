Korn and Staind Announce Summer 2021 US Tour

Korn will hit the road with fellow hard-rock heavyweights Staind for a summer 2021 U.S. tour. The 28-city outing will feature opening acts ’68 and Fire From the Gods at select dates.

After having last year’s planned co-headlining tour with Faith No More canceled due the pandemic, Korn will finally be able to properly support their well-received 2020 album, The Nothing. Staind, meanwhile, had reunited for a few shows in fall of 2019 after a five-year hiatus, with plans to tour more extensively in 2020. This will mark the band’s first full tour since 2014.

The newly announced tour will kick off on August 5th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and run through a September 21st show in Dallas. Both bands will then play the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 23rd. Korn are also slated to play a couple of dates with System of a Down and Faith No More at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on October 22nd and 23rd.

The tour announcement comes after Korn played a livestream show from the set of the Stranger Things: Drive Into Experience in Los Angeles, and after Staind recently streamed two concerts, including one in which they performed their multiplatinum 2001 album Break the Cycle in its entirety.

A pre-sale for the tour begins Thursday (May 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, while the general onsale launches Friday (May 14th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. If shows sell out, tickets can also be purchased here. See the full list of dates below.

Korn and Staind 2021 US Tour Dates:

08/05 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

08/08 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/13 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/14 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/24 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

08/27 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

08/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/31 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/03 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

09/06 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

09/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/11 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/12 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

* = Festival date

^ = Korn with System of a Down and Faith No More (no Staind)