Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lady Gaga Details PTSD from Sexual Assault by Unnamed Music Producer

The assault left the singer pregnant at 19 and has caused her lasting emotional scars and physical pain

lady gaga oprah mental health apple tv documentary the me you can't see prince harry sexual assault
Lady Gaga, photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 21, 2021 | 12:21pm ET

Lady Gaga has opened up in a new interview about the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of an unnamed music producer early in her career.

(Trigger warning for anyone who may become upset from details or descriptions of sexual assault and rape.)

During the emotional sit-down — which comes from the first episode of Oprah and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can’t See — the pop star discussed how the rape left her with lasting emotional scars. “I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off,’ Gaga recalled through tears. “And I said, ‘No.” And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

Related Video

The singer kept the experience secret for seven years as her career skyrocketed, until finally deciding to speak out about the abuse back in 2014. However, she stated in the docuseries that she has no intention of naming her abuser due to the trauma he inflicted on her life. “I will not say his name,” she said. “I understand this #MeToo movement; I understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I do not. I do not ever want to face that person again.”

According to Gaga, PTSD from the assault resurfaced during a recent hospital visit with a psychiatrist, ultimately leading her to cancel a number of concerts. “First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb,” she said. “And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

The superstar also revealed that in the midst of her triumphant press tour for 2019’s A Star Is Born, which earned her an Oscar for Best Original Song and a nomination for Best Actress, she was actually suffering through what she described as “a total psychotic break.” “For a couple years, I was not the same girl,” Gaga said. “The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Going There with Ian Sweet
 Editor's Pick
IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford on Confronting Trauma

However, the Oscar winner said that, while her road to recovery has been long and arduous, she ultimately finds a measure of peace in sharing her story. “Open your heart up for somebody else, because I’m telling you, I’ve been through it and people need help,” she concluded. “That’s part of my healing, is being able to talk to you.”

Watch Lady Gaga discuss her traumatic sexual assault below (via The Independent). The Me You Can’t See is out now on Apple TV+, and you can see the trailer ahead.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network via RAINN.org or by calling 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Latest Stories

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night

Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night, Tease "#BlackAlbum2021"

May 21, 2021

bobby sessions gold rolex new song benny the butcher freddie gibbs new song single listen stream

Bobby Sessions Drops New Single "Gold Rolex" with Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs: Stream

May 21, 2021

creatv university consequence tech and entertainment 1

CREATV University Launches Tech and Entertainment Series: Watch

May 21, 2021

BTS Butter Song Of The Week

You’d “Butter” Believe That BTS’ New Single Is the Song of the Summer

and May 21, 2021

 

omar rodriguez-lopez 62 albums back catalogue streaming stream clouds hill new solo john frusciante

Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

May 21, 2021

billie eilish 2022 arena world tour happier than ever

Billie Eilish Announces 2022 Arena Tour Dates

May 21, 2021

wilco sky blue sky festival spoon kurt vile violators thundercat waxahatchee stephen malkmus

Wilco Announce Return of Sky Blue Sky Destination Festival with Spoon, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Thundercat

May 21, 2021

Unearthed Slash Song Featuring Chester Bennington

Previously Unreleased Slash Song "Crazy" Featuring the Late Chester Bennington Has Been Unearthed: Stream

May 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Gaga Details PTSD from Sexual Assault by Unnamed Music Producer

Menu Shop Search Help