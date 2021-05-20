Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lana Del Rey Releases New Songs “Blue Banisters”, “Text Book”, and “Wildflower Wildfire”: Stream

Three "buzz" tracks ahead of her new album Blue Banisters, due out July 4th

Lana Del Rey Blue Banisters stream Text Book new song Wildflower Wildfire singles Blue Banisters songs Lana Del Rey's artwork for "Text Book"
Lana Del Rey’s artwork for “Text Book”
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2021 | 3:15pm ET

There’s a few weeks to go before Lana Del Rey drops her new album Blue Banisters on July 4th. To help tide fans over until then, the pop star has just released three new “buzz” tracks: “Blue Banisters”, “Text Book”, and “Wildflower Wildfire”. Stream them below.

All three of these songs, which a press release is labeling as “buzz tracks in anticipation of her upcoming 8th studio album,” find Del Rey whisper-singing atop relatively scaled-back music. The title track is a gentle ballad with cushioned piano notes and quiet vocal runs, while “Text Book” begins in a similar manner before picking up with drums, backing harmonies, and a few guitar strums. Meanwhile, tongue-twister “Wildflower Wildfire” leans into piano chords to give Del Rey’s poetic story the feeling of a sleeper cabaret hit.

Gabriel Edward Simon co-wrote “Blue Banisters” and “Text Book” with Del Rey. He produced the former and co-produced the latter alongside Zachary Dawes. As for “Wildflower Wildfire”, that was co-written by Del Rey and Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, who also served as a producer on the song.

Related Video

After putting out Chemtrails Over the Country Club this March, Del Rey teased a new album called Rock Candy Sweet before ultimately changing its name to Blue Banisters. She vowed to get “revenge” with the new LP after stirring up controversy with Chemtrails that she brought on herself, mainly surrounding cultural appropriation and the glamorization of domestic abuse.

Lana Del Rey
 Editor's Pick
Lana Del Rey Strips Back the Glamour on the Charming Chemtrails over the Country Club: Review

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey ruffled feathers once more by defending the cover art of Chemtrails by employing the “I have Black friends” defense and claiming that Donald Trump’s presidency “really needed to happen” despite causing so much harm. Remarkably, these two incidents pale in comparison to everything she said and did in 2020. It’s worth noting that since then, she’s scaled back her public use of Twitter and Instagram — perhaps for the best.

Latest Stories

alanis morissette rest mental health action day stream

Alanis Morissette Shares New Song "Rest" for Mental Health Action Day: Stream

May 20, 2021

sharon van etten angel olsen like i used to new song single listen stream

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Team Up for New Song "Like I Used To": Stream

May 20, 2021

Izzy Heltai beauty queen new song stream origins Emma Kate Rothenberg-Ware

Izzy Heltai Reveals Origins of New Single "Beauty Queen": Stream

May 20, 2021

solid gold u-roy posthumous new album announcement release man next door santigold listen stream

U-Roy's Final Album Getting Posthumous Release

May 20, 2021

 

Mr. Bungle

Mr. Bungle Unveil Cover of Van Halen's "Loss of Control" from The Night They Came Home Concert Release: Watch

May 19, 2021

angels and airwaves euphoria new song stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single "Euphoria": Stream

May 19, 2021

Garbage Wolves stream new song music video Garbage, photo courtesy of band

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single "Wolves": Stream

May 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers jackson browne my cleveland heart new song single music video watch listen stream

Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne's Heart in Video for New Song "My Cleveland Heart": Watch

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lana Del Rey Releases New Songs "Blue Banisters", "Text Book", and "Wildflower Wildfire": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help