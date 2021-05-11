Legends of the Hidden Temple Rebooted As Adult Reality Competition

Get ready to cross the moat, climb the Steps of Knowledge, earn the Pendants of Life, and dodge the Temple Guards, because Legends of the Hidden Temple is back. As Variety reports, after countless eons — 26 years to be exact — the beloved competition game show is officially getting a second life. A new reboot with adult contestants that had once been planned for the doomed platform Quibi has found a new home on The CW.

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple ran for three seasons from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon. It used Mayan iconography and a variety of challenges to turn its child competitors into a cross between Indiana Jones and Link from the Zelda franchise. Each episode had a different theme built around the main artifact of the week, which ranged from historical items such as the Electrified Key of Benjamin Franklin to the stuff of legend, including the Broken Wing of Icarus.

The revival is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. It will return the talking totem Olmec, as well as all of the original team names: the Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys. But adult contestants will face new challenges as they attempt to return the artifacts to their rightful owners. Rather than filming in Universal Studios, Florida, contestants will be placed in a “mysterious jungle,” with bigger prizes to compensate for the increased level of difficulty.

No timeframe has been set for the show’s release. But when it arrives, it will face some competition; Disney+ has unveiled a Legends of the Hidden Temple inspired game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.