Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Legends of the Hidden Temple Rebooted As Adult Reality Competition

Instead of Universal Studios, the revival will film in a "mysterious jungle"

legends of the hidden temple reboot adults mature CW nickelodeon
Legends of the Hidden Temple (Nickelodeon)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2021 | 6:11pm ET

Get ready to cross the moat, climb the Steps of Knowledge, earn the Pendants of Life, and dodge the Temple Guards, because Legends of the Hidden Temple is back. As Variety reports, after countless eons — 26 years to be exact —  the beloved competition game show is officially getting a second life. A new reboot with adult contestants that had once been planned for the doomed platform Quibi has found a new home on The CW.

The original Legends of the Hidden Temple ran for three seasons from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon. It used Mayan iconography and a variety of challenges to turn its child competitors into a cross between Indiana Jones and Link from the Zelda franchise. Each episode had a different theme built around the main artifact of the week, which ranged from historical items such as the Electrified Key of Benjamin Franklin to the stuff of legend, including the Broken Wing of Icarus.

The revival is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. It will return the talking totem Olmec, as well as all of the original team names: the Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys. But adult contestants will face new challenges as they attempt to return the artifacts to their rightful owners. Rather than filming in Universal Studios, Florida, contestants will be placed in a “mysterious jungle,” with bigger prizes to compensate for the increased level of difficulty.

Related Video

No timeframe has been set for the show’s release. But when it arrives, it will face some competition; Disney+ has unveiled a Legends of the Hidden Temple inspired game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Latest Stories

Norman Lloyd in Dead Poets Society

R.I.P. Norman Lloyd, Golden Age Hollywood Figure Dead at 106

May 11, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, and The Weeknd at 2021 BRIT Awards

Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, The Weeknd, and Olivia Rodrigo Perform at 2021 BRIT Awards: Watch

May 11, 2021

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

 

xenia rubinos Cógelo Suave new song single music video watch listen stream

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song "Cógelo Suave": Stream

May 11, 2021

Phish 2021 tour dates

Phish Announce 2021 Tour Dates

May 11, 2021

Gojira Notch No. 1 Album

Gojira's Fortitude Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

May 11, 2021

newport folk festival 2021 two part three day july 23 25 26 28 ticket on sale capacity

Newport Folk Festival Announces 2021 Tickets On-Sale Date, Details Two-Part Event

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Legends of the Hidden Temple Rebooted As Adult Reality Competition

Menu Shop Search Help