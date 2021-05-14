Menu
Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound, Shares “Motorbike”: Stream

Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Ink all contribute to Bridges' third full-length

leon bridges gold-diggers sound new album motorbike new song stream
Leon Bridges in “Motorbike” video
May 14, 2021 | 3:59pm ET

Leon Bridges has announced his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, out July 23rd. It is the follow-up to his 2018 sophomore full-length, Good Thing, and features the lead single, “Motorbike”.

The 11-track Gold-Diggers Sound is named after the Los Angeles speakeasy and studio in which Bridges recorded the project over a two-year window. He executive produced the album with Ricky Reed and recruited Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, and Ink for features.

“I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise. We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio,” recalled Bridges in a press statement. “We would be finishing our tequilas at 10:00 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10:00 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship. This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

As for “Motorbike”, the track was inspired by Bridges’ 30th birthday trip to Puerto Rico. “The energy of that trip totally inspired this song,” he explained. “‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person.”

Over Reed and Nate Mercereau’s neo-soul production, Bridges seduces his love interest with lyrics like “Girl, go ahead and leave ya keys on the dresser/ You ain’t gonna need them tonight.”

albums anticipated
 Editor's Pick
40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

Check out the Anderson .Paak-directed music video below. Pre-orders for Gold-Diggers Sound are currently live.

Gold-Diggers Sound Artwork:

leon bridges gold-diggers sound new album artwork

Gold-Diggers Sound Tracklist:
01. Born Again (feat. Robert Glasper)
02. Motorbike
03. Steam
04. Why Don’t You Touch Me
05. Magnolias
06. Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)
07. Details
08. Sho Nuff
09. Sweeter (feat. Terrace Martin)
10. Don’t Worry (feat. Ink)
11. Blue Mesas

