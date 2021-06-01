Lil Baby and Lil Durk to Release Collaborative Album The Voice of the Heroes

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are teaming up for a new collaborative album. Entitled The Voice of the Heroes, it’s set to arrive this Friday, June 4th via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records.

As a preview, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared the album’s introspective title track alongside a music video directed by Daps. Watch it below.

Last month, Lil Baby and Lil Durk linked up on “Every Chance I Get” for DJ Khaled’ latest album, Khaled Khaled. It’s unclear if the track will also appear on The Voice of the Heroes.

The Atlanta-born Lil Baby released his blockbuster sophomore album, My Turn, in February 2020. Since then, he’s popped up in a guest capacity on tracks from J. Cole, Drake, Young Thug, and Juicy J.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Lil Durk dropped his latest album, The Voice, in December 2020.