Lil Baby and Lil Durk to Release Collaborative Album The Voice of the Heroes

Watch the video for the album's title track ahead of Friday's release

Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaborative album
Lil Baby and Lil Durk, photo by Michael Thomas
May 31, 2021 | 10:10pm ET

Lil Baby and Lil Durk are teaming up for a new collaborative album. Entitled The Voice of the Heroes, it’s set to arrive this Friday, June 4th via Quality Control Music / Wolfpack Global Music / Motown Records / Alamo Records.

As a preview, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have shared the album’s introspective title track alongside a music video directed by Daps. Watch it below.

Last month, Lil Baby and Lil Durk linked up on “Every Chance I Get” for DJ Khaled’ latest album, Khaled Khaled. It’s unclear if the track will also appear on The Voice of the Heroes.

The Atlanta-born Lil Baby released his blockbuster sophomore album, My Turn, in February 2020. Since then, he’s popped up in a guest capacity on tracks from J. Cole, Drake, Young Thug, and Juicy J.

Meanwhile, Chicago’s Lil Durk dropped his latest album, The Voice, in December 2020.

 

