Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lil Nas X Perseveres Past Wardrobe Malfunction for Memorable SNL Debut: Watch

The viral rapper split his pants while performing "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nas X on SNL wardrobe malfunction
Lil Nas X on SNL (photo via NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 23, 2021 | 10:40am ET

Lil Nas X helped close out Saturday Night Live’s 46th season by performing his two latest singles: the chart-topping “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and his recent follow-up, “Sun Goes Down”.

However, Lil Nas X’s appearance on SNL’s season finale nearly proved disastrous, and not because angry conservatives bum-rushed the stage. Rather, all that gyrating during Lil Nas X’s performance of “Montero” caused the front of his pants to split open. He spent the last minute of his performance with one hand on his crotch — which, to be honest, wasn’t all that out of place when juxtaposed alongside some of the other sultry moves carried out by his dancers.

As for the performance itself, Lil Nas X sought to replicate his controversial (?) video for “Montero”, complete with an on-stage lap dance, stripper pole, and underworld-inspired backdrop.

Related Video

Compared to the visual spectacle of “Montero”, Lil Nas X’s performance of “Sun Goes Down” was much more reserved, with an emphasis placed on the singer’s vocals and live backing band.

Elsewhere during the episode, Lil Nas X teamed up with Bowen Yang, Kate McKinnon, Punkie Johnson, and host Anya Taylor-Joy for a digital short called “Pride Month Song”.

Replay both performances and the digital short below.

 

Latest Stories

Olivia Rodrigo SNL

Olivia Rodrigo Performs "Drivers License" & "good 4 u" on SNL: Watch

May 16, 2021

The Black Keys Colbert

The Black Keys Bring the Mississippi Blues to Late Show with Stephen Colbert: Watch

May 15, 2021

Conway the Machine J.I.D. and Ludacris

Conway the Machine Performs "Scatter Brain" with J.I.D and Ludacris on Fallon: Watch

May 14, 2021

chappelle black thought j.period fallon tonight show jimmy fallon watch

Dave Chappelle, Black Thought, and Tiffany Gouché Assist J.Period with "All in Your Head" on Fallon: Watch

May 13, 2021

 

madness kimmel our house livestream watch jimmy kimmel live

Madness Transform Kimmel into "Our House": Watch

May 12, 2021

Weezer on Fallon

Weezer Perform "All the Good Ones" on Fallon: Watch

May 11, 2021

billie eilish your power late show with stephen colbert vogue album cover controversy internet reaction

Billie Eilish Performs "Your Power" Live for the First Time on Colbert: Watch

May 11, 2021

Miley Cyrus SNL

Miley Cyrus Covers Dolly Parton's "Light Of A Clear Blue Morning" on SNL: Watch

May 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Nas X Perseveres Past Wardrobe Malfunction for Memorable SNL Debut: Watch

Menu Shop Search Help