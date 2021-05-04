Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” Reimagined as a Broadway Show Tune Is a Sight to Behold: Watch

We doubt the title Limp Bizkit: The Musical has ever been uttered by a legitimate Broadway producer, but if for some odd reason it ever happens, there’s already a show-stopping number for “Break Stuff”. Thanks to an ingenious YouTuber, Limp Bizkit’s nu-metal anthem has been turned into a show tune, and it’s surprisingly irresistible.

The YouTube channel There I Ruined It has one mission: to “lovingly destroy your favorite songs.” In less than a year since launching, the channel has turned System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” into a bluegrass ditty; Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” into a bossa nova tune; and Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” into a heavy metal track, among other song transformations.

While there’s a purposeful annoyance to There I Ruined It’s previous reimagined tracks, “Break Stuff” as a show tune is actually pretty darn catchy. Not to mention, the song’s music video is cleverly edited to match the new audio, adding a visual element that further sells it as a legit Broadway number.

Given the right treatment, who wouldn’t want to see the story of a red-capped protagonist as he navigates his way through the tough streets of Jacksonville, Florida, only to find a likeminded group of ragtag musicians who share his same vision of combining hip-hop, metal, and down-tuned 7-string guitars into a multiplatinum music career.

For now, we can only imagine how songs like “Nookie” and “Rollin'” would translate as Broadway numbers. In the meantime, see There I Ruined It’s theatrical take on Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” in the video below.