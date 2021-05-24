Lindsay Lohan Returning to Acting for Holiday Rom-Com at Netflix

Lindsay Lohan, the beloved child actor turned troubled adult, will make her triumphant return to cinema. As Consequence has confirmed, she’ll be starring in an untitled holiday rom-com at Netflix.

According to the logline, Lohan will be portraying, “A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [who] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia, and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” And remember, Netflix is the same distributor who brought us such fluffy fantasies as The Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch, so the existence of a “blue-collar lodge owner” in a ski resort probably won’t be the most improbable occurrence.

The film will be directed by Janeen Damian (The Christmas Waltz), with a script by her, her husband Michael Damian, Jeff Bonnett, and Ron Oliver. Via Variety, production is set to start this November, so Lohan will be skiing to a television near you in time for Christmas 2022.

Lohan broke out in 1998, playing a double-dose of trouble in a remake of The Parent Trap. After following that up with Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, a long career seemed all but assured. Instead, her incessant partying created obstacles, as rumors of erratic behavior on set were paired with a string of arrests for driving under the influence and cocaine.

Last year, she returned to her music career, releasing her first single in 12 years, “Back to Me”. Before that, she starred in the vampire/werewolf/detective drama Among the Shadows, anchored one season of the MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, booked a panelist gig on The Masked Singer: Australia.