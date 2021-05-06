Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Live Nation Has Already Booked Twice As Many Shows for 2022 As It Did in 2019

The pent-up demand for live music will result in a historically busy 2022.

Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Nick Langlois
Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Nick Langlois
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2021 | 5:37pm ET

The pent-up demand for live music will result in a historically busy 2022. In fact, Live Nation has already booked twice (!) as many shows for next year as it did in all of 2019.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino previewed the packed 2022 concert calendar during a call with investors on Thursday.

“Around the world, people are showing the need to get out and socialize once again which reinforces our expectation that a return to concerts will be the logical progression as vaccines are readily available to everyone who wants to get one,” Rapino said. “This is generally already the case in the U.S. where we are confidently planning our reopenings, particularly for outdoor shows, and we expect many of our other major markets will follow this summer.”

Related Video

Thanks to the upward trajectory of COVID vaccinations, especially here in the US, Live Nation is increasingly confident in the return of live music, and sooner rather than later. To that point, the company has already confirmed several significant tours for 2021, including Dave Matthews, Megadeth with Lamb of God, Brad Paisley, and Chris Stapleton, as well as fall festival dates for Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud, and Electric Daisy Carnival. Festivals in particular are selling out in record time, according to Rapino.

“We are already seeing confirmed major tour dates for 2022 up double digits from the same time pre-pandemic in 2019 for 2020,” Rapino added. “Many of these artists will have multi-year tours, spanning the U.S., Europe and often either Asia or Latin America, setting us up for a strong multi-year growth run.”

Among the tours already announced for 2022: Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance, both of which are embarking on long-awaited reunion tours; Bad Bunny; Roger Waters; and Rina Sawayama.

Listen to The What Podcast break down Bonnaroo’s 2021 lineup:

Latest Stories

justin bieber 2022 tour dates rescheduled justice tickets

Justin Bieber Unveils Rescheduled Tour Dates for 2022

May 6, 2021

frank turner new song the gathering jason isbell dom howard 2021 tour

Frank Turner Teams with Jason Isbell and Muse's Dom Howard for New Song "The Gathering": Stream

May 6, 2021

andrew wk god is partying i'm in heaven new album song single music video watch listen stream

Andrew W. K. Announces New Album God Is Partying, Shares 2021 Tour Dates

May 6, 2021

Summerfest 2021 headliners

Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup with Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco, Pixies & More

May 6, 2021

 

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Live Nation Has Already Booked Twice As Many Shows for 2022 As It Did in 2019

Menu Shop Search Help